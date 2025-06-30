Extreme heat wave to break across part of Europe

An extreme and dangerous heat wave responsible for highs of 30-40 C (90s to low 100s F) will only slowly east in part of Europe and persist in other areas as the first week of July progresses.

Copied

Wimbledon 2025 got off to the hottest start on record as tennis fans faced temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit on June 30. More hot weather is on the way for the tournament before cooler air arrives midweek.

The second half of June has been quite warm across much of Europe, and the month is finishing up on a very hot note in many locations. The extreme heat will linger into the first few days of July in many areas, but some cooler air is on the way for part of the continent, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

"The extreme heat is being produced by a dome of high pressure associated with a northward bulge in the jet stream," AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said, "This setup tends to lock out any cool air from moving southward and allows the air to get hotter in place."

Widespread highs of 30-40 C (ranging from upper 80s, 90s and low 100s F) will continue into Tuesday in northwest Europe and the middle of the week in central Europe. Many areas will experience their highest temperatures of the year so far, and in places where the heat builds, each day could be hotter than the last.

In order for the pattern to change, the high pressure dome must weaken or shift position.

As the week progresses, a combination of both will occur, and that should be enough to bring cooler air to northwestern Europe and take the edge off the heat in parts of central Europe, Nicholls said.

"There will be one more hot day around London on Tuesday, then it should cool down on Wednesday," Nicholls explained, "Cooling will reach northern France, the Benelux region and western Germany on Thursday."

For example, highs in London are projected to be in the lower 20s (mid-70s F) on Wednesday. In Paris, highs should be in the upper 20s (low 80s F) by Thursday.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The extreme heat can lead to spotty, intense thunderstorms in some areas during the afternoon and evening hours. As the leading edge of cooler air moves across northern and central Europe, more general heavy, gusty to severe thunderstorms may be possible.

As the heat dome shifts, temperatures will surge farther to the east in Europe for a time.

"A brief spell of heat will reach Berlin on Tuesday and Wednesday, then Poland Wednesday and Thursday," Nicholls said, "The Balkans will be quite hot Thursday through Sunday."

Very little cooling is foreseen from central Spain to the Italian Peninsula through the week.

During the last two weeks of June, temperatures in London have been running close to 6 C (10.5 F) above the historical average. Farther south, in Madrid, the collections of highs and lows have been about 7 C (12.5 F) above the historical average. In Rome, the departures were a bit less extreme, but still significant, with temperatures hovering around 3.5 C (6 F) above the historical average.

There will likely be more significant heat waves coming to Europe as the summer progresses, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

"One of the triggers for the high pressure dome's position is a vast puddle of chilly water over the central Atlantic," Pastelok said, "This is well known to cause the jet stream to buckle northward over western and central Europe. Since that chilly water is still there, we are likely to see the heat dome come back on occasion at least."

People who do not have access to air conditioning are urged to stay hydrated with non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated fluids during the heat wave and to avoid strenuous physical activity during the midday and afternoon hours when the sun's intensity is the greatest. Those working in the heat should take hydration and cool-down breaks.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.