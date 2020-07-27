AccuWeather Summer Camp: Birthday candles help explain hurricanes

Hurricanes cause destructive winds, but strong winds in the path of these monster storms can lead to their demise. It may sound confusing, but it's easier to understand with birthday candles.

Read More Chevron right

Sure-fire ways to stay cool when temperatures rise

Researchers believe that temperatures are rising, so it’s important to be prepared to stay cool for your comfort and health. Here are some tips.

Read More Chevron right

How to prepare your home for a wildfire

Wildfires affect more than just California and Australia. Let’s break down how to prepare for a wildfire with these safety tips.