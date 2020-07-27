More 90 degree days on tap for Midwest, Northeast this weekend
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 26, 2020 2:47 AM
Your body is sensitive to temperature change and extreme heat can make you very sick. Here are some heat-related illnesses to watch out for.
The heat that has pummeled parts of the Midwest and Northeast so far this summer returns with a vengeance this weekend.
While heat started to build back into the Twin Cities on Friday, heat returns, after brief hiatus of hot and humid weather, to the rest of the Midwest this weekend. Chicago will have a return to temperatures right around 90 on Saturday with higher humidity as well.
"After a brief break from daily high temperatures above 90 degrees to end the week, the heat will ramp back up from much of the Midwest into Sunday," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
"Many locations will experience daytime highs at least 5 to 10 degrees above what is normal for late July," Gilbert continued.
This includes cities like Chicago, as well as St. Louis and Indianapolis.
But it isn't just the Midwest expected to watch the themometer level climb into early next week. The Northeast, too, can expect temperatures to soar up to 5-10 degrees F above normal on Sunday and Monday.
For example, Philadelphia recorded a high of at least 93 degrees every day between July 18-22. While the City of Brotherly Love will experience somewhat lower temperatures through Saturday, temperatures in the middle 90s are once again forecast to pay a visit on Sunday and Monday.
As always, it is important for anyone participating in outdoor activities during the heat of the day to drink plenty of water and protect themselves from the sun. Extreme heat can be dangerous, so residents should know the signs of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
Those in the Great Lakes and Northeast who are not fans of the heat and humidity will not have to wait too long for the pattern to change.
A new cold front is forecast to push back into the Great Lakes on Monday, then into the Northeast on Tuesday. Behind this front, there are indications that lower temperatures and a reduction in humidity will swoop in, and may last for several days.
Temperatures are not forecast to be that far from average, a the time of year when averages are at their peak in the United States; however, even near-average temperatures will feel comfortable compared to what has recently been a hot and humid summer for many areas.
Given that August is still ahead, heat and humidity are sure to return before summer ends.
Ahead of this weekend's heat, temperatures and humidity levels took a tumble late this week, following a round of severe thunderstorms to portions of the East Coast Thursday night.
As thunderstorms advanced across the mid-Atlantic Thursday evening, the Opening Day baseball game between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees was cut short as lightning and heavy rain inundated the field.
This front has brought more comfortable conditions to locations across the north-central U.S. In fact, Minneapolis only reached 69 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, the first time since May 30 that the city failed to register a temperature of at least 70 degrees. This was also well below the normal high of 83 degrees for this time of year.
New York City's Central Park has recorded temperatures of 90 F or above for five straight days, one of its longest heat waves in recent memory. A brief bout of rain midday Thursday limited the Big Apple from achieving the 90-degree mark for the sixth day in a row, topping out at 86 degrees. The last time the Big Apple had a heat wave of at least six days was July 14-20, 2013.
The expected dip in temperature limited the city from reaching 90 degrees once again on Friday, with the high temperature only topping out at 80 degrees in New York City.
At the same time, the heat already began dialing up again in areas farther west. It will be quite the turnaround in the Twin Cities, with a high of 92 degrees observed on Friday. Along with the uptick in temperatures will be the return of uncomfortable levels of humidity.
