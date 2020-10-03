Mild days to win out in midwestern, northeastern US this week
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 4, 2020 6:48 AM
Accuweather's Dexter Henry visited the Hudson Valley region of New York where the leaves on trees are getting closer to peak colors.
Following a chilly start to October, forecasters say mild days will win out over cool ones in the Midwest and Northeast this week.
Temperatures have averaged 4-8 degrees Fahrenheit below normal from Kansas City, Missouri, to Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit and Pittsburgh through the first three days of October. Average highs range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s from north to south across the region in early October, but are quickly lowering by 1 degree every two to three days during the month.
An autumn snowfall was even observed across portions of the Upper Midwest, with snow whitening the ground in Michigan late last week.
It will be a rather raw end to the weekend across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley as a batch of rain swings through with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s F.
As this batch of rain spreads to the Northeast and fizzles to a few showers on Monday, drier and milder air will begin to move in from west to east.
Minneapolis will experience highs near 70 on Monday and Tuesday, following four straight days with daytime temperatures in the 50s. Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis are likely to near the 70-degree mark by Tuesday.
By Tuesday, much of the Northeast can expect highs in the middle to upper 60s, with lower 70s in store from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. The 80-degree mark could be reached in Baltimore and D.C. at midweek, which is about 10 degrees above average.
The warmth towards the middle of the week will build ahead of an approaching storm system poised to dive across southeastern Canada. A swath of rain will accompany this storm as it sweeps through portions of the mid-Atlantic and New England.
"Behind this storm, temperatures will be around 4-8 degrees below normal," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Tyler Roys said.
The core of the cool air with this round will target the Northeast, as opposed to the chill during the first days of October which focused on the Midwest.
Factoring in a gusty wind on Thursday, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures could remain in the 40s across New England, despite actual highs climbing into the 50s. Temperatures along the Interstate-95 corridor will fall back into the 60s.
Leaf-peepers may want to get out during the first half of the week to check out the colorful foliage prior to Thursday's wind knocking many leaves off the trees.
Forecasters say this chilly push should be rather fleeting.
"Temperatures will rebound toward seasonable levels by next weekend," Roys said.
In fact, highs are likely to trend several degrees above normal for the second weekend of October, with widespread 60s and 70s across the Midwest and Northeast and 80s across the central Plains.
The warmth will first build over the High Plains at midweek and then expand eastward late in the week and into the weekend.
Meanwhile, the western United States will be in the midst of a much needed pattern change during this time -- one that will bring cooler air and the potential for soaking rainfall.
