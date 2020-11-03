Eta to recharge over warm waters, then make a run at Cuba and southern Florida

AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a close eye on where Eta, which slammed Central America as a Category 4 hurricane, is headed next. It could restrengthen and reach hurricane force again.

Weekend blizzard to smack Montana with reality check

Residents of the northern Rockies endured an unusually snowy October, which may be a distant memory following a recent warm spell. Conditions will deteriorate, and snow could be measured in feet when the storm is over.

Midwest, Northeast to bask in September-like warmth

Temperatures will climb high enough in the mini November heat wave to put record highs in jeopardy. But, an abrupt change in the weather will follow the warm spell for some -- and snowflakes may even fly through the air by next week.