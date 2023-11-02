Mega temperature rebound in store for the eastern half of the US

Warm and dry conditions may be welcomed by many after an unusually widespread taste of winter, but the weather could spell trouble for parts of the country.

Temperatures will begin to rebound across the eastern United States following some of the coldest conditions the region has experienced since spring.

A noteworthy warmup is in store for more than 150 million people in the southern and eastern United States, and it will last through the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The warmup follows the coldest air and the first snowflakes and snowfall for some since this past spring and late winter.

The bulk of the warmup and dry weather will be centered on the weekend for most areas. Outdoor plans, such as football games and pleasure or business travel, should go on without any major hitches from Mother Nature.

Many people will be able to shed long sleeves and winter coats for light jackets and sunglasses. Some may even feel just fine during the midday and afternoon hours with shorts and short sleeves.

From the pit of the chill on Wednesday and Thursday morning to the peak of the afternoon warmth this weekend, temperatures will rebound 25-50 degrees Fahrenheit in many locations.

For example, temperatures in Atlanta bottomed out at 34 on Wednesday morning but will recover to the mid-70s by Sunday afternoon, which is about 15 degrees above the historical average.

An even more significant rebound is in store for cities such as Nashville and Houston, with a low in the upper 20s and mid-30s on Thursday morning, respectively.

Highs in Nashville are projected to be in the mid-70s on Sunday and the upper 70s on Monday. In Houston, afternoon temperatures will surge into the low 80s on Sunday and the mid-80s early next week. By early next week at both locations, the positive temperature turnaround will be close to 50 degrees.

Farther to the northeast, in New York City, following a cold start at 35 F on Thursday morning, highs both days of the weekend will be in the low 60s and will make for a 25-30 degree temperature rise. There's even a good chance that New York City may snap its streak of rainy weekends, currently at eight. Conditions will be "nearly ideal" for the New York City marathon on Sunday, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

Temperatures in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C, bottomed out with lows of 34 on Thursday morning, and both locations will experience a rebound with highs in the upper 60s on Sunday and perhaps even close to 70 on Monday, climbing some 35 degrees.

However, in the zone from the Upper Midwest to upstate New York and central and northern New England, the temperature turnaround will be much less dramatic.

Following a low in the upper 20s on Wednesday morning, temperatures in Chicago were already rebounding on Thursday with afternoon temperatures expected to hover in the mid-50s. And, as clouds and spotty rain drifts through the region on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, little upward progress in temperature is likely with highs ranging from the mid-50s to near 60.

Farther to the northwest, along Interstate 94, Minneapolis will experience highs ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s from Friday through the weekend with a bit of rain.

And 1,100 miles farther to the east, Boston, will experience a similar plateau of the warmup due to cloudy intervals with highs in the mid-50s to near 60 from Friday to Sunday.

Drought is expanding, worsening in the Southeast

While many may welcome the warmer and dry conditions, drought is becoming more of a problem in the Southeast as moisture-laden storms continue to avoid the area. In many locations from Tennessee to Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, drought conditions have worsened over the past couple of weeks and have remained at extreme to exceptional levels in much of Louisiana and Mississippi.

As the autumn progresses and more leaves come down on dormant brush, the fresh, dry fuel is highly susceptible to catching fire. There have been active wildfires in recent weeks in the South that have not only made the air smoky but combined with fog in some locations. Deadly pile-up crashes occurred when morning fog combined with wildfire smoke in southern Louisiana to create dangerous travel conditions on Monday, Oct. 23.

Forecasters urge extreme caution when using outdoor power equipment, grills and open flames, avoiding parking over high brush as the hot exhaust system can ignite a fire, and never tossing burning cigarettes on the ground.

Later next week, a more progressive and typical pattern for November will set up across the northern half of the nation. Fast-moving storms and fronts will only allow moderate warmups and cooldowns. Warm and mainly dry conditions will likely hold on across the South with potentially worsening drought conditions from the Mississippi Delta to the Southeast states.

Trouble continues on America's water highway

While a small short-term boost in water levels will occur over the lower half of the Mississippi River into next week, water levels are likely to decline once again toward mid-November with the potential for more record low water levels to follow this winter.

Low water levels on the Mississippi River have greatly restricted barge traffic on the waterway, which is an economical way to transport commodities, driving up transportation costs.

