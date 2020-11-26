Mediterranean storm to unleash thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow from Italy to Balkans
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 26, 2020 10:21 AM
Video from the air showed scores of destroyed buildings on Colombia's island of Providencia on Nov. 21, days after Hurricane Iota slammed the area with strong winds and heavy downpours, causing deadly floods and landslides.
The storm system that is bringing heavy rain to Spain and Portugal will drift eastward through the end of the week and early next week bringing thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow from Italy into the Balkans.
While rain can first reach Corsica and Sardinia on Friday, it is expected to turn heavier from Friday night into Saturday and move into central and southern Italy on Saturday night. From Sunday into early next week, rain will advance east into the southern Balkans. As colder air presses to the south, snow may even fall across some areas.
The heaviest of the rain is expected to fall across Corsica, Sardinia, Sicily and southern Italy from Friday night to Saturday night when 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) of rain can fall within a short period of rain. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mm (6 inches) of possible in the hardest-hit areas. This appears most likely in eastern Sardinia as moisture hits the rugged terrain of the island.
Rain intensity is expected to lessen across Corsica and Sardinia on Sunday, followed by southern Italy on Monday as the storm moves into the Balkans.
This rain can lead to isolated flash flooding, especially in mountainous areas where the heavy rain will quickly run off the rugged terrain and into the valleys below. Mudslides and debris flows are possible as well that could close some roads and cut off rural areas.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As the storm moves into the Balkans, from Sunday into early next week, rain will spread across Greece, Albania and southern Bulgaria. The heaviest rain is expected to fall across Greece with amounts of 13-50 mm (0.50-2.00 inches). While this rain is not expected to lead to a significant flood threat, it can cause slower travel and ponding on roadways.
A gusty wind caused by the storm can also kick up dangerous seas on the Aegean Sea during the first half of the week.
In addition to the rain, as colder air presses to the south, the northern edge of precipitation can fall as a mix of rain and snow, or even all snow in some areas. The most likely areas to get snow will stretch from the mountains of northern Albania to southern Serbia, northern Bulgaria and Romania.
Higher elevations could potentially receive up to 15-30 cm (6-12 inches) of snow making for slow and dangerous travel early next week.
While accumulating snow is most likely in higher elevations, people in places like Skopje, Sofia and Bucharest can see snow mixing with rain. With some nighttime temperatures falling to or a little below freezing, rain could switch to snow for a time and wet roadways may potentially turn icy.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Mediterranean storm to unleash thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow from Italy to Balkans
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 26, 2020 10:21 AM
Video from the air showed scores of destroyed buildings on Colombia's island of Providencia on Nov. 21, days after Hurricane Iota slammed the area with strong winds and heavy downpours, causing deadly floods and landslides.
The storm system that is bringing heavy rain to Spain and Portugal will drift eastward through the end of the week and early next week bringing thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow from Italy into the Balkans.
While rain can first reach Corsica and Sardinia on Friday, it is expected to turn heavier from Friday night into Saturday and move into central and southern Italy on Saturday night. From Sunday into early next week, rain will advance east into the southern Balkans. As colder air presses to the south, snow may even fall across some areas.
The heaviest of the rain is expected to fall across Corsica, Sardinia, Sicily and southern Italy from Friday night to Saturday night when 25-50 mm (1-2 inches) of rain can fall within a short period of rain. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 150 mm (6 inches) of possible in the hardest-hit areas. This appears most likely in eastern Sardinia as moisture hits the rugged terrain of the island.
Rain intensity is expected to lessen across Corsica and Sardinia on Sunday, followed by southern Italy on Monday as the storm moves into the Balkans.
This rain can lead to isolated flash flooding, especially in mountainous areas where the heavy rain will quickly run off the rugged terrain and into the valleys below. Mudslides and debris flows are possible as well that could close some roads and cut off rural areas.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As the storm moves into the Balkans, from Sunday into early next week, rain will spread across Greece, Albania and southern Bulgaria. The heaviest rain is expected to fall across Greece with amounts of 13-50 mm (0.50-2.00 inches). While this rain is not expected to lead to a significant flood threat, it can cause slower travel and ponding on roadways.
A gusty wind caused by the storm can also kick up dangerous seas on the Aegean Sea during the first half of the week.
Related:
In addition to the rain, as colder air presses to the south, the northern edge of precipitation can fall as a mix of rain and snow, or even all snow in some areas. The most likely areas to get snow will stretch from the mountains of northern Albania to southern Serbia, northern Bulgaria and Romania.
Higher elevations could potentially receive up to 15-30 cm (6-12 inches) of snow making for slow and dangerous travel early next week.
While accumulating snow is most likely in higher elevations, people in places like Skopje, Sofia and Bucharest can see snow mixing with rain. With some nighttime temperatures falling to or a little below freezing, rain could switch to snow for a time and wet roadways may potentially turn icy.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo