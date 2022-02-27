March coming "in like a lion" across Northwest US
Numerous storms are bringing soaking rain and mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest this week.
By
Alyssa Smithmyer, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Feb. 27, 2022 5:46 AM EST
|
Updated Feb. 27, 2022 6:53 AM EST
Rounds of storms are expected to bring rain and snow into the beginning of March across the Northwest.
AccuWeather forecasters say that the Pacific Northwest is gearing up for numerous rounds of stormy weather this week. An active storm track has developed across the West Coast, and locations from Northern California to western Montana are expected to receive ample rain and snow across the northern Cascades and the northern Rocky Mountains.
The shape of the jet stream will play a key role in leading storm after storm into the Northwest coast this week. Through midweek, the potent upper-level winds of the jet stream will bulge northward and guide storms from the Pacific into Washington, Oregon, Northern California, and inland regions.
"It will be an active stretch of days across the Northwest as we leave February in the rearview mirror and start the month of March. A parade of storms will keep the weather active across the Northwest through Wednesday", explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.
The arrival of the rain and snow on Saturday was just a hint/first look at what is to come this week. The 24-hour rainfall totals from Saturday ranged upwards of 0.75 of an inch across coastal locations near the Olympic Mountains.
Quillayute, Washington, about 4 miles from the coast, recorded a rainfall amount of 0.83 of an inch throughout the day on Saturday. Shelton Sanderson Field Airport, located approximately 50 miles inland, recorded 1.11 inches on Saturday. On Saturday, rainfall amounts across coastal Oregon ranged closer to 0.25-0.50 of an inch. Rain mixing to snow showers also spread across the Cascade Range.
Several inches of snow can fall across the northern Cascades and in the passes on Sunday. A winter weather advisory was issued on Saturday across northern portions of the Cascades, with snow expected above 3,000 feet through Sunday afternoon. Snoqualmie Pass is located at an elevation of roughly 3,022 feet, while Stevens Pass is located at 4,061 feet.
Traction tires were advised for any travelers attempting to drive through Stevens Pass, and oversized vehicles were prohibited as of Sunday morning. For Snoqualmie Pass, chains were required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive, and oversized vehicles were prohibited. On Sunday, additional snowfall amounts will likely range higher across Stevens Pass than in Snoqualmie Pass. However, forecasters say that wet and heavy snow is expected across the mountain regions, which can pose a challenge to snow crews working to clear the roadways.
Accumulating snow should be mostly above pass level by Monday, explained DaSilva. Most of the snow will gradually shift eastward from the northern Cascades into the northern Rockies from Monday through Tuesday.
The heaviest rain is expected to spread across western Washington and Oregon on Monday as Pacific moisture is drawn into the region. Meteorologists note that rainfall amounts can range from 2-4 inches early this week from Portland, Oregon to Seattle, with locally higher amounts on the windward sides of the mountains.
In addition to the soaking rain, winds are expected to rattle the coast from early Monday morning through the evening. Wind gusts upwards of 40 mph will be possible at times.
Ahead of the stormy weather on Monday, the National Hurricane Center began to send planes out on atmospheric river missions over the central and eastern Pacific on Sunday. According to the report, a U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J aircraft and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association G-IV aircraft will fly two concurrent missions on Monday to gather aerial weather reconnaissance data across the central and eastern Pacific.
During the atmospheric river (AR) missions, the planes fly at an altitude of 30,000 feet and use dropsondes to gather a vertical profile of data from the aircraft to the ocean's surface.
On Wednesday, another storm will arrive along the Northwest coast and spread additional rainfall to western Washington and Oregon. As this storm advances inland, it will spread snowfall from the southern Cascades into the Sierra Nevada Range by Thursday. Into Friday, snowfall will gradually move across the Rocky Mountains.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Aside from the stormy pattern across the Northwest early week, the northward bulge in the jet stream will usher in mild conditions to the South. While the storm track largely is aimed northward, dry weather is expected to persist across Southwestern states through midweek.
Temperatures in California cities such as Fresno and San Diego will range in the middle 70s around midweek. Los Angeles is forecast to reach the lower to middle 80s by Tuesday. Likewise, for portions of far southeastern California and southern Arizona, the heat will build into the mid-80s to begin the month of March.
The pattern will shift gears once again by Thursday, and the jet stream will begin to dip southward across the West. Daytime temperatures will range closer to normal for early March across most Southwestern states.
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
March coming "in like a lion" across Northwest US
Numerous storms are bringing soaking rain and mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest this week.
By Alyssa Smithmyer, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Feb. 27, 2022 5:46 AM EST | Updated Feb. 27, 2022 6:53 AM EST
Rounds of storms are expected to bring rain and snow into the beginning of March across the Northwest.
AccuWeather forecasters say that the Pacific Northwest is gearing up for numerous rounds of stormy weather this week. An active storm track has developed across the West Coast, and locations from Northern California to western Montana are expected to receive ample rain and snow across the northern Cascades and the northern Rocky Mountains.
The shape of the jet stream will play a key role in leading storm after storm into the Northwest coast this week. Through midweek, the potent upper-level winds of the jet stream will bulge northward and guide storms from the Pacific into Washington, Oregon, Northern California, and inland regions.
"It will be an active stretch of days across the Northwest as we leave February in the rearview mirror and start the month of March. A parade of storms will keep the weather active across the Northwest through Wednesday", explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.
The arrival of the rain and snow on Saturday was just a hint/first look at what is to come this week. The 24-hour rainfall totals from Saturday ranged upwards of 0.75 of an inch across coastal locations near the Olympic Mountains.
Quillayute, Washington, about 4 miles from the coast, recorded a rainfall amount of 0.83 of an inch throughout the day on Saturday. Shelton Sanderson Field Airport, located approximately 50 miles inland, recorded 1.11 inches on Saturday. On Saturday, rainfall amounts across coastal Oregon ranged closer to 0.25-0.50 of an inch. Rain mixing to snow showers also spread across the Cascade Range.
Several inches of snow can fall across the northern Cascades and in the passes on Sunday. A winter weather advisory was issued on Saturday across northern portions of the Cascades, with snow expected above 3,000 feet through Sunday afternoon. Snoqualmie Pass is located at an elevation of roughly 3,022 feet, while Stevens Pass is located at 4,061 feet.
Traction tires were advised for any travelers attempting to drive through Stevens Pass, and oversized vehicles were prohibited as of Sunday morning. For Snoqualmie Pass, chains were required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive, and oversized vehicles were prohibited. On Sunday, additional snowfall amounts will likely range higher across Stevens Pass than in Snoqualmie Pass. However, forecasters say that wet and heavy snow is expected across the mountain regions, which can pose a challenge to snow crews working to clear the roadways.
Accumulating snow should be mostly above pass level by Monday, explained DaSilva. Most of the snow will gradually shift eastward from the northern Cascades into the northern Rockies from Monday through Tuesday.
The heaviest rain is expected to spread across western Washington and Oregon on Monday as Pacific moisture is drawn into the region. Meteorologists note that rainfall amounts can range from 2-4 inches early this week from Portland, Oregon to Seattle, with locally higher amounts on the windward sides of the mountains.
In addition to the soaking rain, winds are expected to rattle the coast from early Monday morning through the evening. Wind gusts upwards of 40 mph will be possible at times.
Ahead of the stormy weather on Monday, the National Hurricane Center began to send planes out on atmospheric river missions over the central and eastern Pacific on Sunday. According to the report, a U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J aircraft and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association G-IV aircraft will fly two concurrent missions on Monday to gather aerial weather reconnaissance data across the central and eastern Pacific.
During the atmospheric river (AR) missions, the planes fly at an altitude of 30,000 feet and use dropsondes to gather a vertical profile of data from the aircraft to the ocean's surface.
On Wednesday, another storm will arrive along the Northwest coast and spread additional rainfall to western Washington and Oregon. As this storm advances inland, it will spread snowfall from the southern Cascades into the Sierra Nevada Range by Thursday. Into Friday, snowfall will gradually move across the Rocky Mountains.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Aside from the stormy pattern across the Northwest early week, the northward bulge in the jet stream will usher in mild conditions to the South. While the storm track largely is aimed northward, dry weather is expected to persist across Southwestern states through midweek.
Temperatures in California cities such as Fresno and San Diego will range in the middle 70s around midweek. Los Angeles is forecast to reach the lower to middle 80s by Tuesday. Likewise, for portions of far southeastern California and southern Arizona, the heat will build into the mid-80s to begin the month of March.
The pattern will shift gears once again by Thursday, and the jet stream will begin to dip southward across the West. Daytime temperatures will range closer to normal for early March across most Southwestern states.
More to read:
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo