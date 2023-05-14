Little relief in sight as Northwest endures extreme heat

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A strong high-pressure system will stick around until midweek, bringing unseasonable and record-breaking warmth to the Northwest.

Unusually warm conditions swept across the Northwest in recent days, with some locations seeing their first 90-degree day of the warm season. Now, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the summerlike conditions felt during the middle of May could stick around for a majority of the month.

As AccuWeather meteorologists accurately predicted, the intense heat began for most locations late last week, as temperatures skyrocketed to levels more akin to summer time.

On Friday and Saturday, Portland, Oregon, reached into the 90s both days, approaching the sweltering mark for the first time since Sept. 26. The 90 F and 93-degree days, respectively, were high enough to break the daily high temperature records each day.

In Seattle, temperatures reached the middle 80s on Saturday afternoon, 20 degrees above the historical average this time of year. Even without reaching the 90-degree mark, a new daily high temperature records was also set that afternoon.

"Impressive and even record-breaking heat will continue for much of the Northwest, perhaps extending through the whole week in some spots," said AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton.

Sunday could be the warmest day of the heat wave for many, with highs forecast in the mid-90s for Portland and Medford, Oregon. In Washington, Sunday and Monday could both be a scorcher, with highs expected around the 90-degree mark for Seattle.

"If Seattle were able to reach 90 this month, it would be a rather rare feat for the city," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines.

It's been over a decade since Seattle reached 90 degrees in May. To find the last day of 90 degrees or higher during the month of May, you have to go back to May 17, 2008. This date is also currently the earliest 90-degree day on record for the Emerald City, and could be in jeopardy should Seattle crack the 90-degree mark.

Meanwhile, last year, the entire month of May in 2022, Portland and Seattle both struggled to reach 80 degrees, let alone 90 or higher. The last time Portland, Oregon, reached 90 in May was on May 28, 2021.

The heat is intense for this time of year in the Pacific Northwest, but experts say that temperatures will still fall well short of the extraordinary, all-time record highs set back in the summer of 2021. In late June of that year, Portland hit an all-time record of 116 F, while Seattle set an all-time record of 108.

As the week progresses, much of the Pacific Northwest is expected to continue to see abnormally mild conditions. For some, the only cooling relief this week will be when wet weather moves into the region.

On Monday, portions of the Northwest can expect a couple showers, as well as a few rumbles of thunder. By Tuesday, the rain is forecast to reach Seattle, bringing the heat to a crashing halt.

"High pressure will dominate the pattern and for the most part, but still, a retrograding storm will bring in the potential for afternoon thundershowers. Locations that get them will see brief cooling during the day, thanks to the clouds and precipitation," Thornton explained.

Even with the cooler conditions expected are not likely to feel especially refreshing. While afternoon high temperatures in the middle 70s to the lower 80s is a noticeable change, it is still 10 or more degrees above the historical average for mid-May.

"Once the storm dissipates and moves out of the Northwest, the sizzling heat is likely to return," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

Widespread temperatures in the 80s are expected to return by the end of the week and could last into next weekend. Once again, any episodes of wet weather could bring a brief reprieve from the abnormal warmth. However, AccuWeather meteorologist say any long-lived rainfall is not expected in the coming week.

