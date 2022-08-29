Intense, prolonged heat wave set to roast the West

A heat dome will settle over the West this week and help produce record-challenging temperatures across the region. One location could reach as high as 119 degrees Fahrenheit.

In recent days and weeks, many of the Western states have avoided prolonged periods of intense heat that have been common this summer as the frequent rainfall and humidity provided by the North American monsoon have helped keep temperatures in check across the region. However, AccuWeather meteorologists expect a sharp pattern change to occur this week and usher in much higher temperatures.

The frequent rainfall so far this month has made an impact on temperatures in the Desert Southwest. In Phoenix, for example, temperatures so far in August have been 2 degrees below average. While temperatures in the city generally peak at around 105 degrees Fahrenheit in August, the mercury has failed to reach the triple digits on many days. Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Las Vegas have also had below-normal temperatures so far this month.

In the Northwest, which has been drier as of late, it's been a slightly different story. In Portland, Oregon, temperatures have been about 4 degrees above average for August. Similar numbers are being reported in cities such as Seattle and Salt Lake City. The combination of high heat and little rain has led to the spread of wildfires as well, with several major blazes burning in the region. With this week's expected pattern, relief is unlikely to arrive soon.

An impressive ridge of high pressure will build across the West this week, allowing temperatures to steadily rise over time. With the jet stream pushed well to the north, the chances for meaningful, widespread rain will be close to zero with this pattern, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Kienzle.

Excessive heat watches have been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Arizona, Nevada and Southern California. The heat watches are slated to go into effect Tuesday morning and remain in place through Sunday evening.

While rainfall associated with the North American monsoon has not been tough to come by recently, this ridge, also known as a heat dome, will largely prevent much more.

"With such a strong area of high pressure, the development of clouds and thunderstorms will be largely limited, keeping the West dry. Since dry air heats up more quickly than humid air, this will only help raise temperatures across the region," Kienzle said.

Although above-average temperatures are in the forecast for Monday, more notable heat should hold off until Tuesday and Wednesday, and potentially beyond.

Which parts of the West will have the hottest weather?

Some of the most intense heat will be found in the Desert Southwest and California's Central Valley, where high temperatures well above the century mark will be common. In Fresno, California, high temperatures are likely to reach the low 100s on Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially climbing even higher by the end of the week.

Palm Springs, California, is often one of the hottest cities in the country. Starting on Tuesday, high temperatures are likely to reach above 110 F each day for at least a week, including a scorching 115 F on Wednesday. Even at night, relief may be tough to find, as lows may struggle to get below 90 degrees some nights. The record high for Aug. 31 in Palm Springs is 118 F.

In Death Valley, California, which holds the record for the highest air temperature ever recorded on Earth, high temperatures are forecast to reach 117 F on Wednesday and 119 F on Thursday and Friday.

With a high of 96 F in the forecast, Portland, Oregon, is expected to endure the worst of the heat on Tuesday. This would fall just shy of the daily record high of 98 set in 1987 and would be 15 degrees above normal for the date. Farther north along the I-5 corridor, in Seattle, a similar Tuesday peak is expected. The forecast high of 88 would nearly tie the date's 1987 record and would be around 10 degrees above average.

While these temperatures are not as extreme as those found farther south, the Pacific Northwest is much more vulnerable to this type of heat.

"Most buildings in these Northwest cities do not have air conditioning that can handle these waves of heat. As we've seen from recent events, this will make the risk for heat-related illnesses and deaths much greater," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney said.

While these coastal cities in the Pacific Northwest may get a shorter surge of heat, a much more prolonged event may unfold elsewhere in the West.

"By Wednesday and Thursday, these high temperatures will begin to spill eastward into the northern Plains, all while continuing across the Southwest. After what may be a brief break on Friday, another strong push of hot conditions will overspread the western half of the United States," LeSeney explained.

Cities such as Billings, Montana, Bismarck, North Dakota, and Minneapolis will also run up to 15 degrees above normal late this week and into the weekend as the heat shifts eastward.

In addition to the heat, the bulge in the jet stream may also allow drought conditions to worsen across the West.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor report released on Thursday, Aug. 25, nearly all of California, Nevada and Utah are under some stage of drought, with many places elsewhere in the West and much of the Plains also experiencing drought conditions.

Although there have been frequent rounds of flooding rainfall in the Southwest thanks to the ongoing North American monsoon, much more rain is needed to break the drought. With this change in the pattern, that relief is unlikely to arrive anytime soon, forecasters say.

