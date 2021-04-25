Incoming Southwest rainfall a "bandaid fix" to extreme drought
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Apr. 25, 2021 6:30 AM EDT
Strong winds forced the Lavaside Fire burning in Firth, Idaho, to spread rapidly to more than 1,200 acres on April 22, forcing homes nearby to be evacuated.
Upcoming rain and snow across the West will be a "bandaid fix" for the ravaging drought situation in the region, particularly in the Southwest. About 62% of the West has been suffering under severe drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, and the coming relief will only be temporary.
After last year's weak monsoon season failed to bring the Southwest much rain, a particularly dry winter left residents wanting for more precipitation. Several cities in the region have recorded under 70% of the normal rainfall.
Albuquerque, New Mexico, for example, received only 32% of its average rainfall since last October, the beginning of the water year, and reported less than an inch of rain since the beginning of 2021. Over half of New Mexico is under exceptional drought.
Furthermore, Las Vegas and Phoenix have both only had 29% of average rainfall since October. Las Vegas is another city that has yet to reach the 1-inch rainfall mark since January. About 58% of Arizona is considered under exceptional drought.
"An abnormally dry winter and spring caused portions of the West to fall into the throes of a significant drought," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson.
Not to mention the intense heat waves places like Phoenix have been subject to recently. The city underwent a 13-day stretch of high temperatures at or above 90 degrees Fahrenheit to start the month of April, when it usually reports highs in the lower 80s this time of year.
With 38% of the normal rainfall this water year, Sacramento, California, reached the 80s several times this month and even peaked at 91 once on April 18. Las Vegas also had several days at 91 F early this month, putting them over 15 degrees above normal.
This radar image was captured early Sunday morning, April 25, 2021, and shows rain and snow across the West. (AccuWeather)
Thankfully, a brief reprieve from the hot and dry weather is rolling into the region in the form of a meteorological pattern change into the early week.
"The weather pattern across the West Coast will turn much more active this weekend into early next week," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.
Several storms are expected to move into the Pacific Northwest and bring rain as far south as San Diego.
"A storm is expected to bring significant rainfall to California Sunday into Monday," Pastelok said. This will be the first significant rain for the region in some time, so it will be beneficial.
"Southern California has a good shot at significant rainfall from the storm," Pastelok said. After warm weather to end the workweek, temperatures will tumble across California as the storm moves through.
Redding, California, spent the middle of last week in the lower 80s, but is forecast to reach only the lower 50s on Sunday as the storm rolls across the area.
Rain has already arrived in several places, including San Francisco, which reported drizzle for a brief time on Sunday morning. Periods of rain are expected in the Golden Gate City throughout Sunday, and temperatures will top out in the upper 50s, the coolest daytime conditions have been since early April.
Snow is expected in the higher elevations, including the Sierra Nevadas and the Klamath Mountains, which could turn passes hazardous.
"Travelers over Interstate 80's Donner Pass should be prepared for slippery, snow-covered roadways and times of reduced visibility through Sunday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff. Snow showers can linger into Monday, but most of the accumulating snow will end by the beginning of the week.
AccuWeather Meteorologists are calling for 4-8 inches total in the Donner Pass area.
Even in lower elevations, chilly weather is anticipated this week.
"In the wake of the rainstorm, conditions will remain chilly across California during the middle of next week," Pastelok said.
Those in rain-starved areas will be disappointed to hear, however, that this new precipitation won't help much with the drought status, and will only temporarily ease the wildfire risk.
In fact, several areas are expected to feature high fire risk on Sunday and Monday, despite the wet weather that will likely stay generally west. This even just won't be enough to "overcome the staggering rainfall deficits," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney.
Gusty winds can be a huge proponent in the spreading of wildfires, as well as other hazards that can come with dangerously high wind speeds.
The National Weather Service office of Los Angeles issued a wind advisory for Sunday in the Los Angeles county mountains, as well as Antelope Valley, warning that high winds and dry conditions can result in blowing dust obscuring vision while driving.
Blowing dust has been a problem lately in the Las Vegas area as well. The local NWS office warns residents to use caution when driving.
This image, captured early Sunday morning, April 25, 2021, shows both the winter weather and fire dangers expected in the Southwest.
In the Sierra Nevadas, there are winter storm warnings (blue) and to the east there are red flag warnings (red), wind advisories (brown) and fire weather watches (beige). (AccuWeather)
While temperatures are forecast for a high in the upper 80s on Sunday, winds in El Paso, Texas, will begin picking up Sunday night. This, combined with a drought-stricken landscape of vegetation and low humidity levels, will result in a critical fire risk, especially as the week begins.
The Storm Prediction Center warns of both enhanced and critical levels of fire risk in the Four Corners region Sunday and Monday. Increased fire danger can extend all the way into Nebraska.
To make matters worse, dry weather is anticipated after this short-lived rain and snow event.
"Behind the storm bringing needed precipitation to California and the rest of the Southwest, a broad area of high pressure is poised to build over the region for the middle and latter part of the week," Duff said.
High pressure is expected to even stretch into the Northwest for a time, according to Pastelok.
"This will dry the atmosphere out, as well as heat things up -- two things the drought-stricken region does not need," Duff added.
Thursday is expected to start another run of 90+ degrees in Phoenix that will lead into next weekend. Even Fresno, California, a city with highs typically remaining in the upper 70s in late April, is anticipated to have a two-day run of 90s and above on Thursday and Friday.
"Temperatures could hit the 90-degree Fahrenheit mark for the first time this year in downtown Los Angeles, and triple-digit heat is almost a certainty in the deserts," Duff said. These temperatures would be about 10-15 degrees above normal for the end of April.
"High temperatures could even approach record levels in some areas," Duff added.
Las Vegas is forecast to reach 97 on Friday, which would approach the 1981 record of 99 F.
The weather pattern is forecast to change again, though. The upper-level ridge that will bring the heat to California late this week will likely break down during the first week of May, according to Pastelok.
"A shift to an increasingly progressive pattern may allow for another potent storm to take aim at the West Coast, perhaps allowing precipitation to reach California, the Great Basin and the central Rocky Mountains," Pastelok said. Conditions are likely to cool again.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.