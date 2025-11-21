Historic Thanksgiving travel surge collides with coast-to-coast storm

A record-breaking 82 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving—but a coast-to-coast storm threatens to upend travel plans with rain, snow, and flight delays across multiple regions.

AccuWeather’s Joe Lundberg was live on the AccuWeather Network on Nov. 21 to discuss what you can expect the weather to be like around the United States next week.

A cross-country storm could throw a wrench into Thanksgiving travel plans for millions in the coming days, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. As the storm moves east, it will spread disruptive rain and thunderstorms across parts of the central, southern and eastern United States, raising the risk of weather-related delays during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

A record-setting 82 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period this year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Early week: Southwest to southern Plains—Heavy rain, snow in higher terrain

Through the weekend, a developing storm will bring heavy rain and mountain snow to parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado. Rain will be the biggest issue for travelers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Flagstaff, Arizona, with most snow accumulation being limited to the higher elevations.

In Denver, rain is forecast to arrive by Sunday afternoon or night, but snow in the city is unlikely as temperatures remain above freezing.

By Monday, the storm will shift into the nation’s midsection, delivering periods of downpours from Iowa to Texas. The heaviest rainfall is forecast to focus along the I-35 corridor from Austin to Dallas and northward toward Oklahoma City.

Gusty thunderstorms are possible in these areas during the afternoon, which could cause ground travel delays and potentially disrupt flight operations in Austin, Dallas, Oklahoma City and Little Rock.

Tuesday: Storm expands into Mississippi Valley, Midwest

As the storm moves east from the Plains, a swath of showers and thunderstorms will spread into the Mississippi Valley. "The best chance of severe weather will be in the South Central states," said AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.



Farther north, as the storm lifts into the Midwest and Ohio Valley, widespread rainfall is likely. Major airport hubs — including Chicago, Nashville, St. Louis, Houston, and Minneapolis — face the potential for delays or cancellations. A period of rain mixing with snow is expected across the northern Plains, the Dakotas and northern Minnesota, where slippery travel conditions are possible.

Wednesday: Travel Impacts broaden as cold air advances

By midweek, colder air is forecast to surge southward from the Canadian Prairies, triggering accumulating snow across parts of the northeastern Rockies and adjacent High Plains. Locations in Montana, Wyoming, western Nebraska and Colorado may experience snow that affects travel.



In the Great Lakes, the advancing cold air will lead to a mix of rain and snow across cities such as Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland, extending into Buffalo and the eastern Great Lakes. This precipitation may coincide with a high volume of airport and road traffic ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, raising the potential for weather-related disruptions.



Thanksgiving Day: Atmospheric River to douse Northwest; Lake-effect snow to blanket Great Lakes region

An atmospheric river is expected to funnel moisture into the Pacific Northwest, increasing the risk of flooding and difficult travel conditions in western Washington and northwestern Oregon.

“The Pacific Northwest could face some of the most severe impacts from the weather in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff. The result will be slowed travel and the potential for flooded roads.



Meanwhile, lake-effect snow is likely to develop downwind of the Great Lakes. “Those traveling on Thanksgiving Day around the Great Lakes region may have to contend with typical lake-effect snow showers, which can result in reduced visibility and slippery travel,” added Duff.



Several inches of snow could impact travel across portions of the major Interstates 81, 90 and 196, within the most persistent snow bands. These snow showers can quickly reduce visibility and create difficulty for travelers, along with highs temperatures will likely only reach into the 20s and 30s.





