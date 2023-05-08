Here comes summer: Notable warmup about to unfold in Northeast

The weather roller-coaster ride experienced by those across the Northeast in recent weeks could be coming to an end as some upcoming dry weather will help set the stage for summerlike warmth to build.

Many across the Northeast got a brief taste of warmth over the past weekend, with several locations getting a few breaks of sunshine and milder air. Any warmth that builds early week will be quickly erased on Tuesday.

"A fast-moving disturbance will slide across the Northeast through Tuesday, bringing with it clouds and some rain," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine.

Wet weather is expected to start as early as Monday evening in parts of Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Showers, and even some rumbles of thunder, will begin overnight Monday night in places like Pittsburgh before reaching other cities such as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Baltimore by Tuesday morning.

Thunderstorms could track across the mid-Atlantic and target cities from Washington, D.C., to Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Raleigh, North Carolina. Showers and any heavier downpours could slow travel for motorists.

Accompanying the wet weather on Tuesday will be yet another day of clouds and cooler conditions.

After high temperatures reached the mid-70s Fahrenheit in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and New York City over the weekend, most of these cities will struggle to reach the mid-60s on Tuesday.

Temperature fluctuations have been one of the main weather stories across much of the region in the past month. Since the beginning of May alone, high temperatures have ranged from 53 to 76 in Philadelphia and from 44 to 71 in Buffalo, New York.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that several days of summerlike conditions are in the offing following Tuesday's wet weather.

"A large, northward bulge in the jet stream will allow for an area of high pressure to take hold of the Northeast by midweek, promoting a quick warmup for the East Coast," said Johnson-Levine.

The warmup may begin as early as Wednesday but continue to expand across the Ohio Valley, Northeast and New England on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures are forecast to push well into the 70s from cities like Indianapolis and Detroit to Albany, New York, and Boston.

High temperatures of this magnitude are well above the historical averages for the middle of May in those cities. A typical day in mid-May would have a high temperature of around 65 degrees, with highs in the upper 70s more akin to the second half of June.

Farther south, locations from Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia to more southern cities such as Nashville and Charlotte are expected to soar into the 80s, temperatures as much as 10 degrees above the historical average for this time of year.

The milder conditions will be noticeable for some. Through the first seven days of May, the average temperature in the nation’s capital was 6.3 degrees Fahrenheit below the historical average for that timeframe.

During this warmer weather, most places will be dry, allowing residents to enjoy outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening.

"For some, the dry stretch later this week and into the weekend will be the longest stretch of dry weather since mid-April," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

As Mother's Day weekend nears, meteorologists anticipate a new wave of wet weather to sweep through the region. Early indications are that this rain could begin late Friday in the Ohio Valley before moving eastward through the weekend. For those along the Interstate 95 corridor, the weekend weather might turn out differently depending on location.

"The farther northeast you go this weekend along I-95, the more likely it is to stay dry through Sunday, perhaps from the Philly area northeastward," Dombek explained.

Conversely, Dombek said that farther to the south and west, for cities like Baltimore and Washington, D.C., there is a better chance of some showers at some point during the weekend.

Any wet weather that streaks across the region would be responsible for bringing the abnormally high temperatures back closer to the historical averages for mid-May.

