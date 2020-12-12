Heavy rain, flooding continues to target eastern Australia this weekend
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 12, 2020 9:23 AM
Residents in Kyiv, Ukraine, struggled to walk up a sidewalk after it was coated in ice on Dec. 11.
A storm gathering strength in the Coral Sea can bring heavy rain and the threat of flooding to eastern Australia this weekend.
The heaviest rain is expected to continue to unfold across southeastern Queensland and northeastern New South Wales into Monday.
“A strengthening area of low pressure across the Coral Sea will track to the west towards eastern Australia and bring rounds of heavy rain to the region,” explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Miller.
“While this storm is not expected to organize into a tropical cyclone, it can still batter coastal portions of southeastern Queensland and northeastern New South Wales with bouts of heavy rain and gusty winds,” Miller added.
Rainfall amounts 100-200 mm are expected from near Brisbane, southward to just north of Sydney. Places within this area like Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie will be at the greatest threat of heavy rain and flooding.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 400 mm (16 inches) is possible in areas that get the heaviest and most persistent rain.
While the heaviest rain is likely to remain to the north of Sydney, showers can still dampen the weekend, and a period of steadier rain is possible early next week.
Anyone traveling within the region should be prepared for road closures due to heavy rain and flooding. Even if there is not flooding in a particular area, travel delays are possible due to reduced visibility and ponding on roads.
People are advised never to drive across a flooding roadway. There can be no way of telling if the hidden road is washed out or compromised. Turn around and find another route.
Flash flooding across portions of the mid-north coast of New South Wales, Australia, had already become a major issue by Saturday morning. Heavy rains flooded multiple roadways and forced some residents to evacuate their homes, 9News Australia reported.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) confirmed more than a dozen locations along the New South Wales coast reported more than 100 mm (4 inches) of rain from Friday morning to Saturday morning. For some of these locations, the worst of the rain is yet to come.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
In addition to the heavy rain, much of the region will also have a gusty onshore wind from the weekend into early next week. This can create large waves and dangerous surf conditions as well as coastal erosion and flooding at times of high tide.
Wind gusts of 60-100 km/h (40-60 mph) are possible in coastal areas from southern Queensland to northern New South Wales. This could cause isolated power outages and downed tree branches.
While the threat of widespread heavy rain is expected to come to an end after early next week, locally drenching thunderstorms can still bring downpours to much of eastern Australia into the middle of next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Heavy rain, flooding continues to target eastern Australia this weekend
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 12, 2020 9:23 AM
Residents in Kyiv, Ukraine, struggled to walk up a sidewalk after it was coated in ice on Dec. 11.
A storm gathering strength in the Coral Sea can bring heavy rain and the threat of flooding to eastern Australia this weekend.
The heaviest rain is expected to continue to unfold across southeastern Queensland and northeastern New South Wales into Monday.
“A strengthening area of low pressure across the Coral Sea will track to the west towards eastern Australia and bring rounds of heavy rain to the region,” explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Miller.
“While this storm is not expected to organize into a tropical cyclone, it can still batter coastal portions of southeastern Queensland and northeastern New South Wales with bouts of heavy rain and gusty winds,” Miller added.
Rainfall amounts 100-200 mm are expected from near Brisbane, southward to just north of Sydney. Places within this area like Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie will be at the greatest threat of heavy rain and flooding.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 400 mm (16 inches) is possible in areas that get the heaviest and most persistent rain.
While the heaviest rain is likely to remain to the north of Sydney, showers can still dampen the weekend, and a period of steadier rain is possible early next week.
Related:
Anyone traveling within the region should be prepared for road closures due to heavy rain and flooding. Even if there is not flooding in a particular area, travel delays are possible due to reduced visibility and ponding on roads.
People are advised never to drive across a flooding roadway. There can be no way of telling if the hidden road is washed out or compromised. Turn around and find another route.
Flash flooding across portions of the mid-north coast of New South Wales, Australia, had already become a major issue by Saturday morning. Heavy rains flooded multiple roadways and forced some residents to evacuate their homes, 9News Australia reported.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) confirmed more than a dozen locations along the New South Wales coast reported more than 100 mm (4 inches) of rain from Friday morning to Saturday morning. For some of these locations, the worst of the rain is yet to come.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
In addition to the heavy rain, much of the region will also have a gusty onshore wind from the weekend into early next week. This can create large waves and dangerous surf conditions as well as coastal erosion and flooding at times of high tide.
Wind gusts of 60-100 km/h (40-60 mph) are possible in coastal areas from southern Queensland to northern New South Wales. This could cause isolated power outages and downed tree branches.
While the threat of widespread heavy rain is expected to come to an end after early next week, locally drenching thunderstorms can still bring downpours to much of eastern Australia into the middle of next week.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo