Forecasters warn that dangerous storm could bring flooding to Sydney
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Aug. 23, 2021 11:53 AM EDT
A potent coastal storm is expected to develop off the coast of New South Wales from Monday night into Tuesday and unleash heavy rain and strong winds throughout the region, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Coastal New South Wales, including Sydney, is expected to be hit hard by this storm with flash flooding and damaging wind gusts possible.
"A developing coastal storm will produce heavy rain and strong winds from eastern Victoria to eastern New South Wales Monday night into Tuesday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
This infrared satellite loop shows the developing storm system across southeastern Australia on Monday evening, Aug. 23, 2021. (AccuWeather Professional)
The most significant impacts from this storm will be felt along the coast of central New South Wales and areas immediately inland.
Rain that develops across eastern New South Wales on Monday and Monday night will become heavier into Tuesday and Tuesday night with 3-5 inches (75-150 mm) falling in some areas. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches (200 mm) is possible.
The prospects of heavy rain prompted the Australian Bureau of Meteorology to issue flood watches for several rivers across eastern New South Wales.
The rain is expected to fall within a relatively short period of 12 to 24 hours which can lead to flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Smaller rivers may quickly swell with rushing water and spill over their banks.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Another highly impactful aspect of this storm is expected to be local damaging winds," added Nicholls.
These wind gusts can reach 60-70 mph (95-115 km/h) Tuesday and Tuesday night. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust to 80 mph (130 km/h) is possible along exposed coastal areas. The strongest winds will occur near the coast, including in Sydney, and can lead to downed trees and power outages. There can even be minor structural damage, especially to roofs and siding.
Not only can the rain lead to travel disruptions on the road, but flights may also be delayed or canceled. The strong winds will kick up dangerous surf which may cancel some ferry service.
The storm is expected to pull away from the coast slowly on Wednesday which will lead to the return of dry weather in most of eastern New South Wales, but rain can continue in eastern Victoria.
While there can still be a gusty wind near the coast, winds will trend lighter through the day and should not cause any additional damage or power outages.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Forecasters warn that dangerous storm could bring flooding to Sydney
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Aug. 23, 2021 11:53 AM EDT
A potent coastal storm is expected to develop off the coast of New South Wales from Monday night into Tuesday and unleash heavy rain and strong winds throughout the region, AccuWeather forecasters say.
Coastal New South Wales, including Sydney, is expected to be hit hard by this storm with flash flooding and damaging wind gusts possible.
"A developing coastal storm will produce heavy rain and strong winds from eastern Victoria to eastern New South Wales Monday night into Tuesday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
This infrared satellite loop shows the developing storm system across southeastern Australia on Monday evening, Aug. 23, 2021. (AccuWeather Professional)
The most significant impacts from this storm will be felt along the coast of central New South Wales and areas immediately inland.
Rain that develops across eastern New South Wales on Monday and Monday night will become heavier into Tuesday and Tuesday night with 3-5 inches (75-150 mm) falling in some areas. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches (200 mm) is possible.
The prospects of heavy rain prompted the Australian Bureau of Meteorology to issue flood watches for several rivers across eastern New South Wales.
The rain is expected to fall within a relatively short period of 12 to 24 hours which can lead to flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Smaller rivers may quickly swell with rushing water and spill over their banks.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Another highly impactful aspect of this storm is expected to be local damaging winds," added Nicholls.
These wind gusts can reach 60-70 mph (95-115 km/h) Tuesday and Tuesday night. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust to 80 mph (130 km/h) is possible along exposed coastal areas. The strongest winds will occur near the coast, including in Sydney, and can lead to downed trees and power outages. There can even be minor structural damage, especially to roofs and siding.
Not only can the rain lead to travel disruptions on the road, but flights may also be delayed or canceled. The strong winds will kick up dangerous surf which may cancel some ferry service.
in other news:
The storm is expected to pull away from the coast slowly on Wednesday which will lead to the return of dry weather in most of eastern New South Wales, but rain can continue in eastern Victoria.
While there can still be a gusty wind near the coast, winds will trend lighter through the day and should not cause any additional damage or power outages.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo