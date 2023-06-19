Extreme temperatures expected to continue in Dallas metro area

AccuWeather forecasters say the heat dome that has caused temperatures to skyrocket in Dallas throughout June will continue to jeopardize heat records.

Temperatures reached 100 degrees for the first time this year on Monday.

June started off swelteringly hot for people in the Dallas metropolitan area. Temperatures finally crested at 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday for the first time this year, although they hadn’t dipped below 78 since the start of the month. And AccuWeather experts say the heat won’t be moving on any time soon.

How hot will it get, and how long will it last?

AccuWeather forecasters expect the heat dome that has caused temperatures to skyrocket in Dallas throughout June will continue to jeopardize heat records.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect the heat wave to persist in Dallas throughout June and into July. Based on projected highs, Dallas will average a high of 97.9 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the month.

Triple-digit temperatures will drop off this week beginning on Wednesday, but they should return by next weekend.

What's causing this heat wave?

Joe Lundberg, an AccuWeather senior meteorologist, said the heat originated from an upper-level ridge of high pressure that expanded north from Mexico into Texas and Oklahoma. As the ridge is “squeezed” west, temperatures may drop off, Lundberg said, but the ridge may reassert itself by the weekend with triple-digit weather.

When was the last time Dallas was this hot?

According to an AccuWeather analysis of National Weather Service (NWS) data stretching back to 1899, June temperatures usually sit at 81 degrees Fahrenheit on average.

Dallas’ hottest June on record was in 1953 when the NWS reported the area was an average of 87.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

What's an excessive heat warning?

The Dallas metropolitan area was placed under an excessive heat warning by the NWS on Monday, with the warning extending until Tuesday evening.

The warning outlined “dangerously hot” conditions in north and central Texas. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures, which factor in air temperature, humidity, sun and several other factors and give a better sense of how hot it actually feels, will approach 115 F.

This extreme heat significantly increases the possibility of heat-related illnesses.

What precautions should people take amid the heat?

•Drink plenty of fluids

•Stay in an air-conditioned room, out of the sun

•Check up on relatives and neighbors

•Do not leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles in any circumstances

•When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening if you work or spend time outside

•Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke

•Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible

•The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments

•Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency - call 911.

