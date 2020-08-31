Excessive heat watches issued as another round of triple-digit heat set to roast West
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 2, 2020 6:58 AM
Following what has already been a hot summer in much of the West, yet another surge of heat will take aim at the region late this week and right into the weekend.
"The heat will build again this weekend as high pressure strengthens across the Great Basin," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz. "Unlike some of the hot stretches of weather back in August, this round may be particularly hot for Southern California."
Oftentimes, the beaches are a place to go to escape the heat. This time around is likely to be different.
Excessive heat watches were issued for much of the West as a result of the building heat. (AccuWeather)
"Part of the reason for this is a more dominant offshore flow, which will limit the cooling effects of the Pacific Ocean for areas like the Los Angeles Basin," Benz said.
Daily highs in downtown Los Angeles will be challenged on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures on both days expected to exceed 100 F. Sunday will be the hottest day with a current high temperature forecast of 107 F, which will surpass the daily high temperature for Sept. 6 of 102 F. Areas along the coast will even reach the 90s.
More areas in Southern California and across the desert Southwest are expected to sizzle with daily record high temperatures challenged this weekend in cities like Burbank, Riverside, Palm Springs, Yuma, Phoenix and Las Vegas. Saturday and Sunday look to be the hottest days in most of these locations with forecast high temperatures in the 110s.
The heat will continue into the beginning of next week with forecast high temperatures on Monday in cities such as Palm Springs, Riverside and Burbank still expected to break daily records.
"The magnitude of the heat is quite significant and can lead to record temperatures, potentially for several days in some areas," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
Residents and visitors alike will need to remember to try to restrict any strenuous activities to the early morning or the evening. Also, anyone who must be out during the heat of the day should stay hydrated and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.
Since areas of high pressure lead to sinking air, this limits the ability for the air to rise and produce clouds. Therefore, the monsoon that has already been lacking will continue that trend this weekend.
"This high will limit monsoonal moisture from getting to the region," Douty said. "As a result, widespread dry weather can be expected, which can worsen the ongoing drought and enhance the risk for wildfires."
By early next week, a big change could be in store in some of the West. For example, after a forecast record high of 95 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday in Casper, Wyoming, it is not out of the question that the city will have its first snowflakes by Monday or Monday night.
However, excessive heat is likely to continue from Washington to Oregon to California, well into next week.
