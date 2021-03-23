Dual storms to bring late-season snow to parts of Turkey
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 23, 2021 9:53 AM EDT
Two storms crossing Turkey into the weekend will usher in colder air leading to a late-season snowfall in many areas.
While many areas saw precipitation begin as rain on Tuesday, colder air moving into the region will lead to rain changing to snow from Ankara to Erzincan and Erzurum. Where precipitation remains all rain along the southern coast, isolated instances of flooding are possible.
The first storm began to spread moisture across the country on Tuesday, and with temperatures above freezing, most locations had rain. From Tuesday night into Wednesday, colder air sweeping into the region will cause rain to change to snow in many areas.
After high temperatures of 10-12 C (lower 50s F) the past several days in Ankara, plummeting temperatures can allow for 3-8 cm (1-3 inches) of snow to accumulate from Tuesday evening through Wednesday. As temperatures fall below freezing Tuesday night, previously wet surfaces could turn icy, making for slow and potentially dangerous travel conditions.
A similar scene will unfold in cities farther to the east like Erzincan and Erzurum.
While it will turn colder nearly everywhere across the Turkey, not all areas will see the rain change to snow. Areas along the southern coast are most likely to receive all rain, some of which could be heavy with thunderstorms possible as well.
Some of this rain could spark isolated flooding concern in areas like Mersin and Adana, though general rainfall off 13-25 mm (0.50-1.00 inch) should keep any flooding at a minimum and in low-lying, flood-prone areas.
While rain will not be as heavy as compared to southern areas, Istanbul can see rounds of showers throughout much of the week. With temperatures dropping, it is not out of the question some of the hills around the city can have snow mixing with the rain. However, accumulation should largely be confined to the Pontic Mountains south and east off the city.
This first storm that will bring rain and snow through Wednesday is expected to be closely followed by a second late in the week and into the weekend.
With cold air already expected to be in place across the country, this second storm can bring another round of late-season snow to areas that receive snow from the first storm. This can lead to more slow and dangerous travel from Friday night into Saturday, especially in the eastern half of the country.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
