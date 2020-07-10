Tropical storm warnings were in effect along the Delaware coast, up and down the New Jersey coast, for New York City, and Long Island Friday morning. The storm's arrival broke a record that stood since the notorious 2005 season.

Comet whizzing by Earth for 1st time in 6,800 years is visible to the naked eye

Stargazers have the rare opportunity to spot a comet in the sky in the coming days -- a celestial body that is already brighter than Halley’s Comet was in 1986 and won't come around again for a few millennia.