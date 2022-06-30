Disruptive storms to rumble over Western US into Independence Day
The first days of July will bring a renewed risk for disruptive storms in the Western U.S., including the risk of flash flooding at national parks expecting crowds over the holiday weekend.
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 30, 2022 8:19 AM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 30, 2022 9:18 AM EDT
The North American monsoon has been quite active in the Southwest over the past week, and this is expected to continue through the holiday weekend. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say that other areas of the West may also get active weather in the coming days.
The number of showers and thunderstorms has decreased a bit in the Southwest compared to earlier in the week, but this respite will be short-lived.
"After a bit of a lull in coverage around midweek, monsoon rains will increase again in the Southwest during the holiday weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton.
An uptick is likely as early as Thursday, especially in southern Utah, northeastern Arizona, western Colorado and northwestern New Mexico. Flagstaff, Arizona, and Montrose and Durango, Colorado, are just some locations where the showers and thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall.
Hikers and campers will need to be aware of any potential flooding. Sometimes, rain may not even be falling in a given location, but flooding can still occur as rain elsewhere can flow through canyons.
Flash flooding washed away vehicles and left hikers stranded in Capitol Reef National Park last week after rain quickly filled dry river beds and pilled over cliffside and onto roads. Capitol Reef, located in central Utah, could once again get flash flooding due to thunderstorms in the coming days.
Coverage will expand farther to the north on Friday with afternoon thundershowers possible across much of Wyoming and even far southern Montana. Rainfall with any thunderstorms is expected to be lighter than farther to the south, but any storm will still produce dangerous lightning.
To begin the three-day weekend on Saturday, thunderstorm activity will largely shift to the east of Utah, but eastern Arizona and much of New Mexico and Colorado can still have afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, a ripple in the jet stream will be approaching the coast of the Pacific Northwest. This may allow an afternoon thunderstorm or two to develop in the Cascades of Washington and Oregon on Saturday. Thunderstorms on Sunday should also be spotty, but places outside the mountains could also see a passing shower or thunderstorm. No rain is currently in the forecast for towns and cities along the Interstate 5 corridor, including Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.
"The Northwest will have higher rain chances over the long weekend as a persistent, slow-moving area of low pressure serves to focus waves of energy over the region," Thornton explained.
That storm may move ashore into southern British Columbia on Monday and will be close enough to perhaps produce a steadier rain in northern parts of Washington.
"Some of the areas to be impacted experienced above-average precipitation for the month of June, and this event could mean a similarly wet start to July," said Thornton.
Meanwhile, monsoon thunderstorms are likely over much of Colorado, New Mexico and eastern Arizona on Independence Day. Needless to say, any rain or thunderstorms may have an impact on any fireworks displays or outside events scheduled for the holiday.
"Monsoon thunderstorms often extend on a localized basis well into the evening and where the threat of lightning lasts longer, fireworks displays, parades and any other outdoor activities could be delayed or canceled," stated Thornton.
Despite the holiday still being days away, plans for fireworks have already been canceled in some locations, such as Phoenix, due to fire concerns amid the ongoing drought.
In the Pacific Northwest, dry weather is likely to return after the holiday, but the monsoon thunderstorms in the Southwest are likely to continue through much of next week.
News / Weather Forecasts
