Daily chances for severe thunderstorms from the Plains to mid-Atlantic states

Severe weather hazards and heavy rain will threaten areas from the Plains to the mid-Atlantic states into early this week.

Severe thunderstorms pushed through Minnesota and surrounding areas on the evening of Sept. 19, leading to multiple tornado warnings.

A busy weather pattern has set up across the Intermountain West and Plains, AccuWeather forecasters say, and it is on track to persist through at least the rest of the weekend.

Storms tracking out of the West and into the Plains, in tandem with cool air clashing with warm, moisture-rich air, will spark the risk of heavy rain, severe weather and even snow for some areas.

Temperatures across the southern Plains will dip dramatically from late week to this weekend. Highs on Thursday in Amarillo, Texas, soared to the 100-degree mark but are expected to be only around 60 for the end of the weekend.

A wet weekend for Central states

As a cold front tracks eastward across the Plains through Tuesday, repeat downpours across the center of the country will raise the risk of flooding.

Locations spanning from the foothills of the mountains in the western suburbs of Denver all the way to Cincinnati, Ohio are projected to pick up at least 1-2 inches of rain, with a heavier swath of up to 2-4 inches possible from southeastern Colorado to northern Missouri.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for rain from Saturday to Tuesday is 7 inches.

At the end of the weekend, another day featuring severe weather will arise, once again adding another layer of danger to be aware of.

"While storms through Sunday evening will pose a risk for a more narrow swath compared to previous days, they will be capable of producing hazards such as hail, gusty winds and even isolated tornadoes," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Forecasters warn that storms can maintain their stamina into the new week. On Monday, the same storm advancing across the country will pose trouble in the Ohio Valley.

Areas of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio will become the new stomping grounds for impactful storms on Monday, with downpours and gusty winds expected into the overnight hours.

Storms will continue to pulse eastward from early-to-midweek, forecasters say, bringing additional hazards to the spines of the Appalachians.

On Tuesday, robust storms can redevelop as moisture transitions through the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Localized damaging wind gusts from 55-65 mph can occur within the strongest storms, paired with flooding downpours and isolated tornadoes.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for damaging winds on Tuesday and Tuesday evening is 75 mph.

