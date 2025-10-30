Cold winds, even snow followed late week rainstorm in eastern US

A potent storm unleashed rain, snow, and gusty winds from the Appalachians to Atlantic Canada, followed by a surge of cold air that will send AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures plunging across the East.

Pouring rain led to extreme flooding across entire New York neighborhoods on Oct. 30, hitting Brooklyn and Long Island especially hard.

A potent storm set a dramatic change in the weather across the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada, including some of the season's coldest air so far and even some snow for some, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

So much rain poured down so fast that it led to major street flooding in New York City on Friday. Flooded basements proved to be deadly, trapping residents.

Almost December-like for Northeast this weekend

On the storm’s back side, winds on Saturday ushered in much colder air to the region. Enough cold air swept across this corridor to bring snowflakes to the highest elevations of northeast New York and northwest New England into the first part of the weekend.

A coating to an inch or so of snow will fall on the ridges in northern West Virginia and Southwest Pennsylvania as lake-effect kicks in over the course of the weekend. Several inches of snow can accumulate in parts of eastern Ontario and southern and eastern Quebec, mainly outside populated areas on the backside of the main storm.

Gusts between 30 and 40 mph continued to blow from northern and eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey to New York into New England through Saturday afternoon. Pockets of higher wind gusts reaching up to around 50 mph can occurred in some of the higher terrain in New England. Winds will calm on Sunday, leaving just a chill behind.

The combination of wind, temperature and other conditions is expected to produce AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures 10–20 degrees Fahrenheit lower than the actual temperature.

People venturing out for fall activities will need to bring some extra layers of clothing.

Coldest air so far this season for Southeast states

While it won't be as windy across the Southeastern states, there will be enough of a breeze to add to the unfolding chill well south of the storm. Many locations across the Southeast are forecast to experience temperatures not felt since March or April.

"This weekend, temperatures in the Southeast states will be 10-15 degrees below the historical average for late October and early November," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus said on Thursday.

Watching for a quick Atlantic coast storm this week

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly from Sunday into Monday in the Northeast, and lighter winds will contribute to a less-harsh feel.

A storm moving eastward along the Gulf coast will struggle with dry air later this weekend, but it may be able to grab some Atlantic moisture at the last minute early this week.

There is a chance the storm may strengthen quickly enough to bring a dose of rain and wind to the Northeast from Monday to Tuesday. However, forward momentum due to a strong jet stream may limit that to brief showers.

The weather setup for much of this week will generally favor weak storms that race across the nation from west to east, with brief warmups and cooldowns.

