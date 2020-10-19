Coastal flooding, rip currents to target southeastern Atlantic coast
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Oct. 19, 2020 8:03 AM
A shift in the weather pattern across the southeastern United States and a tidal phenomenon that only occurs a handful of times each year will team up to bring adverse conditions to the southeastern Atlantic coast this week.
The combination of these two aforementioned factors will bring daily chances for coastal flooding and an increased rip current risk into the end of the week for the coasts of South Carolina, Georgia and eastern Florida.
Coastal flooding had already begun to impact portions of the Florida coast, including the Florida Keys on Sunday. Many roadways adjacent to the coast in Key West, Florida, experienced ponding or all-out flooding.
Coastal flooding will worsen early this week along the southeastern Atlantic coast as high pressure builds across the eastern third of the country.
"High pressure set up over the Northeast and mid-Atlantic coasts will create a persistent onshore wind over the southeastern Atlantic coast this week,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary said.
When a wind direction is described as "onshore" it means that the wind blows from the direction of the ocean toward the direction of land.
“A tight pressure gradient between this high pressure and an area of low pressure in the southern Atlantic will cause winds to be strengthened between these two systems," Sadvary said. "This will be favorable for gusty onshore winds from the South Carolina coast to the southeastern Florida beaches.”
“These gusty onshore winds will be able to force seawater farther inland, which could cause the potential for coastal flooding and beach erosion, especially during high tide,” Sadvary added.
At the coast, frequent wind gusts of 20-30 mph will be likely throughout the week.
This week, the impacts of these strong onshore winds will be enhanced by a tidal phenomenon known as perigean spring tides.
Tides are the regular rise and fall of the surface of the sea as a result of the gravitational pull of both the moon and the sun and their position relative to the Earth. High tides and low tides occur at regular intervals each day; however, certain events involving full or new moons can lead to abnormally high or low tides.
During a full or new moon, the Earth, sun and the moon are in close alignment. This pulls on the surface of the sea slightly more than other times during the month. A new moon occurred on Oct. 16.
Many residents across the southeastern coast of the United States have likely heard of spring tides or "King Tides" which occur twice each lunar month, but have nothing to do with the season of spring or royalty. Spring tides coincide with both a full and a new moon.
A few times per year, spring tides develop as the moon takes its closest approach to the Earth, known as perigee. When this happens, a perigean spring tide takes shape and becomes even more powerful than typical spring tides. Perigean spring tides only occur six to eight times per year, according to the National Ocean Service (NOS).
Coupled with gusty onshore winds, high tides during the perigean spring tide this week are expected to rise several feet above normal for much of the Florida coast, leading to coastal flooding.
For many locations along the eastern coastline of Florida during high tide, the amount of water level rising above ground that is normally dry will be between 2.0 and 2.5 feet, with locally higher levels possible. For the Georgia and South Carolina coasts, that number will be in the range of 1.0 to 2.0 feet.
Locations that are at, or just slightly above sea level, will likely have to deal with a rush of water over typically dry areas. As a result of this water level rise, some roads can become impassible and properties that are prone to flooding will likely experience issues.
Residents of areas impacted by flooding should remember to never attempt to drive through flooded roadways as the decision to do so could turn deadly.
Strong rip currents are forecast to persist along much of Florida's eastern coast through the end of the week, with moderate rip currents farther north. Rough seas will also play a major factor in the viability of marine activities this week, especially for smaller craft.
High pressure will begin to weaken and shift eastward away from the eastern U.S. into this weekend, thereby allowing onshore winds to weaken across the southeastern Atlantic coast.
However, the Southeastern states will not quite be out of the woods yet in terms of hazardous weather this weekend as AccuWeather meteorologists continue to track the potential for tropical activity to sweep up the East coast.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo