Clock is ticking on stretch of record warmth across Midwest, Northeast
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 7, 2020 6:07 AM
Sunlight peeked through the fog and the haze in Bellport, New York, on the morning of Nov. 5. It reflected off the water adding to this breathtaking sight.
The cold first few days of November may have already become a distant memory for residents of the Midwest and Northeast, where September-like air has come back and is challenging daily record highs. But how much longer will residents be able keep coats in the closet and save on heating bills?
A large southward dip in the jet stream across the West and a pronounced bulge northward in the East is creating quite the contrast in weather conditions across the country. As a blizzard unfolds amid a cold outbreak across the Western states, the Central and Eastern states have been basking in warm and rather dry weather.
A broad area of high pressure has been keeping rain and storm systems at bay in these areas while pumping in warm air from the south and southwest.
"Temperatures in several big cities will be on-par with what they rise to in the waning days of summer and early fall, but given the short days and low sun angle, it may not exactly feel like summer," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.
Still, November temperature records will be in jeopardy in many places as highs climb to 15-25 degrees Fahrenheit above average.
Saturday's forecast high temperature of 74 in Minneapolis would break the daily record of 72 set way back in 1874. Typically the city is plunged into the middle 40s for a high at this point in the year.
Chicago; Indianapolis; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Buffalo and Syracuse, New York, are just several of the cities that will challenge record highs daily through Tuesday.
Even where records do not fall, fans of mild weather won't be complaining with widespread highs in the 60s and 70s expected.
The pattern will offer up excellent opportunities for folks to complete yard work, exercise outdoors, golf and hike -- but forecasters say the stretch of rain-free weather is quickly coming to an end.
The same storm system unleashing the cold, snowy weather across the West will slowly march eastward across the country next week, bringing wet weather with it and cooler conditions in its wake.
It'll be mild and rainy in the Twin Cities on Monday before colder air rushes in and plunges highs into the 30s on Tuesday, with the potential for some snow.
The cooler air will reach Chicago and Detroit by midweek, following blustery showers sweeping through Tuesday into Tuesday night.
"Given the strength of the high in the East, the storm will likely take until Wednesday to make it to the East Coast," Adamson said.
Rain could arrive in the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast as early as Tuesday night and continue through the day on Wednesday. Some of the rainfall could be on the heavier side, especially if moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and Eta come into play.
Regardless, the arrival of the rain will mark the end of the East's September-like warm spell, with highs returning to the 40s and 50s for most late next week.
