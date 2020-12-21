Christmas Eve: In which parts of the globe could Santa encounter stormy weather?
By
Courtney Travis, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 21, 2020 1:25 PM EST
Snowfall adds to the festive Christmas atmosphere in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Dec. 20. This looks like your perfect holiday getaway.
Tranquil conditions are expected for Santa's sleigh and reindeer across many parts of the world. However, a few trouble spots could have Santa asking for Rudolph's help.
Australia and Asia
Santa's Christmas Eve journey will get underway across parts of eastern Asia and Australia, and he will want to have a rain jacket for this part of the journey.
In Australia, southern parts of the country are likely to be dry, but rain and even some thunder are forecast from northern and eastern Queensland to the northern Kimberley coast. This includes the city of Brisbane, which could get a little rain before Christmas morning.
A section for a giant Christmas tree is lowered into place in the central business district of Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for major cities in Australia, like Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.
Meanwhile, near Japan, a storm will begin to move eastward and pull away from the country. However, northern parts of Honshu, especially in the higher elevations, as well as the island of Hokkaido, could have some snow that Santa will have to navigate through.
Central Asia, including India, is forecast to be mostly dry on Christmas Eve, making for good flying conditions for Santa.
Middle East, Europe and Africa
Santa could have a bumpy ride across parts of the Middle East and Europe, with two separate storms forecast to bring adverse weather.
"A storm is likely to bring some rain and mountain snow to northern and western Iran on Christmas Eve night," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
Wintry weather is also forecast with a separate storm in Europe.
"Snow can fall over the Alps as well as parts of Germany into Poland, the Baltic states, Belarus and northwestern Russia," added Nicholls.
Tents of the Tollwood Winter Festival are colorful illuminated in front of St. Pauls church in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain is also forecast for parts of Ukraine and Romania.
Meanwhile, far Western Europe, from the British Isles to the Iberian Peninsula, is all expected to be dry, making a clear path for Santa's sleigh.
Dry weather is forecast for location surrounding the Mediterranean Sea, both in Europe and in Africa. Elsewhere in Africa, a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected for several countries, including from South Africa and Mozambique to Nigeria. At the same time, a budding tropical system could be forming east of Madagascar.
The Americas
Most of Canada, the United States and Mexico are all forecast to be dry for Christmas Eve. However, there will be one major exception in the eastern United States.
A topsy-turvy storm is forecast to sweep through the entire East Coast, bringing not only rain and gusty winds on Thursday but also another dose of snow in spots as well.
The Santa's Sleigh float makes it way across New York's Central Park South during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday Nov. 28, 2013. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)
"The storm is forecast to spread a narrow band of snow from northern Georgia to New England as colder air sweeps in," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
Farther south, a few rain showers are expected across southern Mexico and Central America, as well as parts of Cuba and the Bahamas. However, this unsettled weather is unlikely to delay Santa and his reindeer.
While some showers and thunderstorms are forecast to dot the Amazon rainforest in South America, most of the wet weather is likely to be confined in the higher elevations of Argentina.
