Chicago summer forecast: AccuWeather calling for more heat than 2022

The temperature in Chicago will swell into the 90s more often this summer than last year, but AccuWeather meteorologists warn that intense storms could break up the hot spells.

An abnormally dry month of May in cities like Chicago might lead to a flash drought. AccuWeather's Emmy Victor explains what that means.

May has been a meteorological roller coaster in the Midwest with previews of hot summer weather followed by spells of cooler springlike conditions. With the hottest part of the year right around the corner, AccuWeather meteorologists have all the details about the weather that will unfold in the Chicago area in the coming months.

Meteorological summer starts on June 1, about three weeks before the solstice which marks the start of astronomical summer. This year, the summer solstice takes place at 9:57 a.m. CDT on June 21, the latest start to summer since 2019.

A man jumps into Lake Michigan to cool off Wednesday, July 20, 2022, with the downtown Chicago skyline seen in the background. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

No matter how you slice it, AccuWeather meteorologists say that people in and around the Chicago area can expect spells of heat and waves of severe weather, some of which could disrupt outdoor activities throughout the summer.

How hot will the summer be in Chicago?

Summerlike weather has already made an appearance in Chicago, providing a preview of what's to come in June, July and August.

The temperature topped out at 91 degrees Tuesday, May 30, the first time this year that the mercury reached the 90-degree mark at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. This was nearly two weeks earlier than June 10, the historical average for the first 90-degree day in the city.

More heat is on the way, as AccuWeather long-rage forecasters are predicting 20-25 days this year when the mercury will reach 90 degrees. This is higher than the 16 days in 2022 when the temperature reached this benchmark — and above the historical average of 17 days. Chicago could also count more occurrences of 90-degree weather than New York City, Boston and Detroit.

The anticipated heat will result in a cooling demand above the 30-year average, translating to a higher energy demand across the region. However, the summer heat is only half of the story.

Summer storms to rumble across Midwest

In addition to this summer season being hotter than last summer, people in and around Chicago will face an elevated risk of damaging thunderstorms.

"Severe weather can be quite active across the Midwest, Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and into the Northeast, especially in June and July," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

The severe risk will ramp up in June, with the primary threats being destructive winds, hail and frequent lightning. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible with the most powerful storms that develop across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Areas west of Chicago face the highest risk of severe weather this summer, including central Illinois, northern Missouri, Iowa, southern Minnesota, eastern Nebraska and eastern South Dakota.

Pastelok added that there is also the "potential for a derecho or two" during the early to middle stages of the summer in the Midwest.

A derecho is an intense line of thunderstorms that produces powerful winds over an area of hundreds of miles. The damage caused by derechos and their appearance on radar is why they are sometimes referred to by meteorologists as inland hurricanes. Occasionally, these thunderstorm complexes can even have an eye on radar images.

Despite the stormy outlook, the summer as a whole will be far from a washout. AccuWeather forecasters say that the total rainfall throughout the season will be close to the historical average, which in Chicago is about 12 inches of rain.

Rainfall from the summer storms will also help areas of the Midwest that are starting to experience a flash drought.

