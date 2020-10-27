Hurricane warning for New Orleans as storm aims for Gulf Coast ... again

Louisiana is bracing for its fifth strike by a named storm this season -- and AccuWeather forecasters are tracking the timing of Zeta and where the storm may make landfall.

LIVE: Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in Yucatan Peninsula

The 27th named storm of the 2020 season struck Mexico with hurricane strength. It will continue impacting the Yucatan Peninsula before heading toward the Gulf Coast.

Unusual merge of Zeta and winterlike storm could unleash heavy rain, snow in Northeast

It's rare for tropical systems to help trigger winter weather -- but not unprecedented. Just enough cold air may meet up with Zeta and another storm to bring a taste of winter to some communities.