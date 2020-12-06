Abnormal warmth in the Plains to precede late-week wintry storm
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 6, 2020 2:57 PM
There was some heavy wind and snow at the National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine, on Dec. 6, with reportedly up to 7 inches at the time, with 35-mph gusts creating whiteout conditions.
A tale of two seasons is expected across the Plains and into the western Great Lakes this week as both record-challenging warmth and snow could be in the forecast.
Temperatures so far in December have landed above normal for the beginning of the month. Some cities, like Rapid City, South Dakota, Omaha, Nebraska and Minneapolis will end the weekend with temperatures averaging from 5 to10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. That trend looks to continue over the next few days.
"Above-average temperatures will continue across the middle of the country for the coming week, as high pressure moves into the region," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.
Temperatures are forecast to soar even higher than they have been, topping out in the 60s F in cities like Denver, Omaha and Oklahoma City by Tuesday or Wednesday. Minneapolis and Chicago are forecast to reach near 50 degrees a little later, likely on Wednesday or Thursday.
Warmth of this magnitude is more common for around Halloween, rather than early December.
"These afternoon high temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, and could challenge daily temperature records in some locations," added DaSilva.
Omaha's daily high record of 64 on Dec. 9 is one such record that could be in jeopardy on Wednesday.
This warmth is also likely to bring some snow melt in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and northern New Mexico.
Although this prolonged warmth could have residents feeling like it is October again, a December reality check is not far away.
A storm is likely to push out of the southern Rocky Mountains on Thursday, bringing rain to parts of northern and western Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas by Thursday night.
No matter the exact track of the storm Friday and Saturday, cooler air is expected to return to the Plains, erasing the abnormal warmth across the region. A stronger storm is more likely to pull down more cold, Canadian air, bringing a more extreme temperature change across the region.
AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring exactly where this storm could track once it emerges in the Plains late this week. One scenario would have the storm move northeastward towards the Upper Midwest, while another could send the storm right at the Great Lakes.
Any particular city's position, in reference to the storm, would determine what type of precipitation the city could get.
"Wherever the storm ends up going, there will likely be a stripe of more than 6 inches of snow where a heavy snow band sets up on the northwestern side of the storm's track," warned DaSilva.
In this heaviest band of snow, travel could be quite difficult, especially if strong winds behind the storm brings blowing and drifting snow.
AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor this potential storm over the coming days.
