NTSB to investigate JetBlue flight after 8 injured in 'sudden severe turbulence'

JetBlue has not commented on the circumstances of the turbulence, the severity of the injuries or whether the injured were wearing seatbelts when the turbulence hit.

Eight people were injured on a JetBlue flight Monday as it hit “sudden severe turbulence" shortly before landing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have announced investigations. Photo courtesy of JetBlue

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Eight people were injured on a JetBlue flight Monday as it hit "sudden severe turbulence" shortly before landing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have announced investigations.

According to the NTSB, the Airbus A320 hit sudden turbulence over Jamaica as it traveled from Ecuador to Florida. The plane landed safely just before 5:30 a.m. local time, according to JetBlue's flight tracker.

"JetBlue flight 1256 with scheduled service from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., experienced sudden severe turbulence as it neared Florida," the airline said in a statement Monday.

"The flight landed safely at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport where it was met by medical personnel who transported seven customers and one in-flight crew member to the hospital for evaluation and treatment," JetBlue said.

Research has linked climate change to an increase in turbulence, specifically clear-air turbulence in the jet stream.

"As you're flying, clear-air turbulence can come out of nowhere, hit the aircraft quite suddenly, and you don't have time to put the seatbelt sign on," University of Reading researcher Isabel Smith told AccuWeather national reporter Bill Wadell in July.

"The aircraft for this flight has been taken out of service for inspection," the New York-based carrier said. "JetBlue will work to support our customers and crew members."