Nose wheel comes off Delta Boeing 757 shortly before takeoff

Delta Airlines apologized to passengers for the incident, in which a tire came loose from an airplane landing gear. (Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images/File)

(CNN) A Boeing 757 plane lost its nose wheel shortly before taking off at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to US aviation officials.

The Delta Air Lines plane had been preparing to fly to Bogota, Colombia, on January 20 when the “nose wheel came off and rolled down the hill,” according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Passengers were able to disembark the plane after the incident, which occurred at around 11:15 a.m., and were bused back to the terminal, the FAA has confirmed. No injuries were reported.

In LiveATC.net audio posted by VASAviation on Tuesday, an unidentified pilot can be heard alerting the pilot of the lost wheel via air traffic control.

“Delta 982 this is the aircraft looking at you. One of your nose tires just came off, it just rolled off the runway behind you,” the pilot says.

The Delta pilot then explains that they are working to get the plane tugged in.

Delta Air Lines has released a statement confirming the incident.

“Delta Flight 982 ATL/BOG was taxiing for departure when a nose gear tire came loose from the landing gear,” reads the statement.

“All customers and their bags were removed from the aircraft, transferred to the gate and onto a replacement aircraft.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

