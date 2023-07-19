A few thunderstorms on Wednesday can cause cancellations across parts of the mid-Atlantic, including in Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Charlotte. The Denver area could have cancellations from thunderstorms as well. Detroit, Denver and Indianapolis could all be impacted by thunderstorms Thursday. A high number of cancellations can occur Friday as thunderstorms are likely to impact the New York City area airports, as well as Boston Logan International Airport.
According to AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno, airline passengers should not have to deal with weather-related delays and cancellations across most of the country on Tuesday. The exception: Major delays are expected in New York City, especially later in the day. Watch Rayno's full report below.
Several areas of the country could endure weather-related travel delays on July 18.
