Thunderstorms to bring excessive rainfall, keeping flood threat high in Northeast

Copied

A pattern change could bring some of the hottest conditions of the summer to several major cities along the I-95 corridor.

AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that more incidents of flash flooding can occur in parts of the Northeast this week as tropical moisture lingers in the atmosphere.

As has been the case throughout the month of July, and most recently in the suburbs of Philadelphia where at least 6 were killed during a flash flooding event, rainfall of up to several inches per hour can occur into Tuesday since the air is so moist.

Extreme flooding events have occurred over the past couple of weeks in parts of eastern New York state and New England. "In these areas, excessive rain occurred over several hours and initiated flash flooding on a regional basis," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "The setup for flash flooding into Tuesday can be significant and dangerous but much more isolated in nature when compared to recent weeks."

Weather systems tend to move slowly during July, and very warm and humid conditions are a given during the summertime. With the hottest weather of the year possible this week in the Northeast, this combination can cause big trouble — especially in areas that are already waterlogged.

More flooding trouble is possible early this week, forecasters say.

"Due to the copious amounts of moisture in the atmosphere and weak steering winds, any shower or thunderstorm has the potential to produce localized flooding downpours into Tuesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydnowski said.

Into Monday evening, heavy storms are expected to set up from eastern North Carolina and spread into the mid-Atlantic and into New England. Although not everyone in this region will experience excessive rain from thunderstorms, there will be a high risk of flooding in locations where storms do set up.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that where slow-moving, heavy storms set up, rainfall totals of 1–2 inches with localized amounts of 3 inches could lead to a risk of flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

People in or traveling through the metro areas of Harrisburg, Lancaster, Reading and Scranton, Pennsylvania; as well as Richmond, Washington, D.C.; and Albany, New York, into Tuesday, could be in the zone for the localized torrents of rain.

Forecasters say residents planning to spend time outdoors in the areas at risk Monday should closely monitor the weather forecast and be alert for changing conditions.

Even in areas where flooding does not unfold there is the likelihood of sudden downpours, lightning strikes and strong wind gusts. Where the soil is saturated, trees may topple more easily compared to when the ground is dry.

Storms may turn severe into early Monday evening from eastern Pennsylvania into upstate New York and Vermont. These areas are already inundated following recent heavy rain events. Any severe thunderstorm in this setup can produce flooding downpours and localized damaging wind gusts of 50–60 mph. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph is possible in some localized areas.

Rainfall totals as of July 24, 2023.

Albany, New York, is on track to have one of its wettest Julys on record. With thunderstorms in the forecast over the next 24 hours, it is likely that a new monthly record could be established.

By Tuesday, slow-moving storms will shift east into Massachusetts and New Hampshire where recent rain has left the region saturated. Although this is not the main corridor that experienced life-threatening flooding earlier this month, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that any storm could pose the risk of flash flooding, especially in urban or suburban areas.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.