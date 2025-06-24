5 injured due to turbulence on American Airlines flight

American Airlines planes on the tarmac at Miami International Airport on February 19. (Photo credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — Five people were transported to the hospital Sunday after their American Airlines flight experienced “unexpected turbulence.”

American Airlines flight 1286, an Airbus A321, from Miami to Raleigh-Durham landed safely Sunday evening after experiencing the turbulence, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A passenger on the flight told CNN that the incident took place just after the crew started to service the cabin.

“It was way quick, totally unexpected turbulence right after they started service,” Lee Francis IV, who was on the flight, told CNN. He added that the crew members were extremely professional after they hit the turbulence.

After recent turbulence-related injuries on flights, AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor looks at what causes turbulence and how passengers can stay safe while traveling.

The airport’s fire rescue, along with Wake County and Durham Emergency Medical Services, met the flight after it landed at around 11:30 p.m., the airport said.

“Three flight attendants and two customers were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and have since been released,” American Airlines told CNN in a statement.

According to federal data, 23 people were seriously injured in turbulence events in flight last year. The majority of those injured, 20, were crew members, according to FAA data.

The FAA told CNN it will investigate the incident.

CNN’s Sarah Dewberry contributed to this report.

