Following a little 'rough' from storms Friday, ideal conditions await golfers at Augusta National

Great conditions are in store for players and spectators at Augusta National Golf Course this weekend, but thunderstorms could disrupt play Friday afternoon and evening.

The Masters tournament will be ongoing through Sunday at Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia. AccuWeather meteorologists say the weekend forecast is bright after the risk of some thunderstorm activity late Friday to Friday night.

Storms from Thursday that traveled from the Tennessee Valley to the southeastern United States weakened as expected prior to moving through Augusta, Georgia, during the middle of Thursday night. Locally, the showers brought 0.10 to 0.50 of an inch to the area.

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark, walks on the second hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Much of Friday will be free of rain. However, after several hours of sunshine, there will be spotty, pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Officials should monitor building showers in the afternoon and evening for lightning activity.

Any thunderstorm that erupts can bring brief gusty winds, a quick downpour and even small hail. Should a severe thunderstorm pulse over the golf course, there could be torrential rain, marble-sized hail and winds strong enough to knock trees.

In contrast, the weather for both days of the weekend looks delightful and ideal for golf.

After a chilly start on Saturday morning, with perhaps moist greens and fairways, temperatures are forecast to recover to the upper 60s to near 70 later in the day. A breeze and lowering humidity levels will help to promote good drying conditions.

Light winds are forecast on Sunday. Any dew to start the day should quickly evaporate during the mid-morning hours. Afternoon temperatures will hover within a few degrees of 70 with strong mid-April sunshine.

