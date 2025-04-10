Weather satellite operational, completes fleet to forecast severe storms on Earth

Copied

GOES-19 satellite, which became operational Tuesday, covers the GOES East orbit 22,236 miles above Earth's equator. It is the final piece of an advanced series of weather satellites to provide better forecasts on Earth and in space, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (Photo Credit: NOAA)

April 8 (UPI) -- The final piece of an advanced series of weather satellites officially began operating Tuesday to help provide better forecasts on Earth and in space, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

GOES-19 satellite replaces GOES-16 to cover the GOES East orbit 22,236 miles above Earth's equator. It also completes NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites, or R-series, to provide the Western Hemisphere's "most sophisticated weather-observing and environmental-monitoring system."

"With GOES-19 now in operation, NOAA has delivered the full fleet of GOES-R satellites to orbit, providing the most sophisticated technology ever flown in space to help forecast weather on Earth," said Stephen Volz, assistant administrator for NOAA's Satellite and Information Service.

"GOES-19 supports NOAA's mission to provide secure and timely access to global environmental data and information to promote and protect the nation's security, environment, economy and quality of life," Volz continued.

GOES-19, which launched on June 25, 2024, will track hurricanes and tropical storms in the Atlantic Ocean. It will also monitor severe weather, atmospheric rivers, wildfires, volcanic eruptions and other environmental events.

The satellite is also equipped with space weather instruments to monitor the sun. NOAA's first compact coronagraph instrument, called CCOR-1, will provide "critical information about impending geomagnetic storm conditions."

"CCOR-1 is a game-changer for ensuring our nation is resilient to solar storms, allowing us to monitor massive eruptions of energy from the sun in real time," said Clinton Wallace, director of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.

"With dramatically improved resolution and faster detection, it helps us better predict dangerous space weather that can impact satellites, GPS, astronaut safety, aviation and power grids, ensuring we can protect critical technology and infrastructure like never before," according to Wallace.

GOES-18 launched in March 2022 and was the "third in this new advanced series."

The GOES-R Series Program includes four satellites, built and launched by NASA and operated by NOAA. GOES-19 joins GOES-18, or GOES West, to watch over more than half of Earth from Africa to New Zealand and from the Arctic Circle to the Antarctic Circle.

The fleet of satellites is expected to provide valuable information about this year's Atlantic hurricane season, which is forecast to rival 2024, one of the most devastating and costliest hurricane seasons on record for the Southeast and Florida, due to damage caused by Beryl, Helene and Milton.