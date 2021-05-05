Debris from rocket may hit Earth this weekend
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated May. 6, 2021 12:02 PM EDT
A massive piece of a Chinese rocket is falling uncontrollably toward Earth and scientists don’t know where it might land or what damage it could cause.
An incredibly large piece of space junk is set to collide with Earth’s atmosphere this weekend with pieces of debris potentially reaching the planet’s surface.
On Thursday, April 29, China launched a Long March 5B rocket, a large rocket that lofted the first piece of the country’s new space station into orbit around the Earth.
The launch itself appeared to be successful, but the aftermath has created some cause for concern. The core stage of the rocket that did the heavy lifting to get the space station into orbit also entered orbit around the planet and is now falling uncontrollably back toward the atmosphere.
This will be one of the largest pieces of space junk to ever make an uncontrolled reentry with a mass of around 21 metric tons, SpaceNews said. And worse yet -- it’s unclear precisely when or where it will fall back down to Earth.
The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, China April 29, 2021. (China Daily via REUTERS)
Since the late-April launch, ground crews have been tracking the defunct rocket, including U.S. Space Command.
Right now, the U.S. Space Command says that it will likely reenter Earth’s atmosphere around May 8, but “its exact entry point into the Earth’s atmosphere cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its reentry.”
Most of the rocket will burn up as it plunges through the atmosphere, but it is possible that some pieces reach the surface, although how much debris makes it to the ground remains up in the air.
Despite this uncertainty, scientists know that the unusually large space junk will enter Earth’s atmosphere somewhere between approximately 41.5 degrees north latitude and approximately 41.5 degrees south latitude based on the trajectory of the rocket.
This zone does include some of the world’s largest cities, but it also includes large swaths of the vast Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.
"I don't think people should take precautions,” Jonathan McDowell told CNN. McDowell is an astrophysicist at the Astrophysics Center at Harvard University and has been posting detailed information about this upcoming event on his Twitter page.
“The risk that there will be some damage or that it would hit someone is pretty small -- not negligible, it could happen -- but the risk that it will hit you is incredibly tiny,” he added. “And so I would not lose one second of sleep over this on a personal threat basis.”
A similar but much smaller event unfolded in the sky over the Pacific Northwest in late March following a SpaceX launch.
The second stage of the company’s Falcon 9 rocket broke apart and was visible across Oregon, Washington and southern British Columbia, creating a jaw-dropping spectacle.
Onlookers yelled in excitement as they watched pieces of the rocket burn up overhead with a small chunk crashing into a farm in Washington.
Pieces of an old SpaceX rocket burning up over Washington on March 25, 2021. (Twitter/ @WashingtonWAWX)
The Long March 5B rocket is significantly larger than the second stage of a Falcon 9 rocket, so it could put an incredible show in the sky, day or night.
More importantly, debris could fall from the sky over populated areas, although the risk of a piece of debris landing in any particular area, such as on a house or in a yard, is very small.
If debris does make it to the ground in a populated area, people should avoid touching it and report it to the local authorities.
If pieces of the Chinese rocket land in a lake, river or ocean, it would have a small impact on the environment as the Long March 5B rocket uses environmentally friendly fuel, Reuters said.
"If you want to bet on where on Earth something's going to land, you bet on the Pacific, because Pacific is most of the Earth,” McDowell told CNN.
