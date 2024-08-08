Perseids: Best meteor shower of 2024 is about to peak

This weekend will bring one of the year's most spectacular light shows, as the famous Perseid meteor shower peaks, sending shooting stars streaking across the sky.

One of the top astronomy events of 2024, second only to April's total solar eclipse, is about to put on a dazzling display in the night sky as the weekend comes to a close.

The Perseid meteor shower peaks on Sunday night into early Monday morning and will boast up to 100 meteors per hour.

"This meteor shower is perhaps the most popular as it is active during the summer months in the Northern Hemisphere," the American Meteor Society (AMS) explained on its website. "There are stronger meteor showers but they appear during the colder time of year in the Northern Hemisphere when conditions are less inviting."

When is the best time to watch the Perseids?

The best time to view the Perseid meteor shower will be after 2 a.m., local time. However, some people may start to see shooting stars sizzle in the sky not long after nightfall.

The frequency of meteors will be slow at first, particularly during the early part of the night when moonlight will overshadow some of the fainter meteors. However, as the night goes on, observers should be able to spot dozens of meteors per hour, especially from dark locations.

The Perseid meteor shower above Alberta, Canada. (Getty Images/ Nick Fitzhardinge)

Moreover, the Perseid meteor shower isn’t limited to just one night. While the peak will occur from Sunday night into Monday morning, skywatchers can enjoy a good number of shooting stars throughout the entire weekend and into the first half of the new week.

Where to look to watch the Perseid meteor shower

A common misconception about meteor showers is that you need to focus on a specific part of the sky to see shooting stars. However, for many events, including the Perseids, having a wide-open view of the sky offers the best chance to enjoy the spectacle.

"Perseid meteors can be seen in all portions of the sky," the AMS said, adding not to look straight up as more meteors will be visible lower in the sky.

Additionally, folks should head to a viewing location far away from light pollution to see more meteors. Allow time for your eyes to adjust to the dark and avoid looking at sources of light, such as a cell phone screen.

"The more stars you can see, the more meteors will also be visible," the AMS said.

How the Perseids compare to other meteor showers

Many meteor showers throughout the year feature around 10 to 20 meteors per hour, but the Perseids far exceed this benchmark.

The only other meteor shower that outshines the annual August display is December’s Geminids, which in recent years have amazed stargazers with 120 to 150 meteors per hour.

However, 2024 will be a challenging year for the Geminids, as its peak coincides with a full moon, significantly reducing the number of visible shooting stars. Because of this, the Perseids claim the title of the year's best meteor shower.