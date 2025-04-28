Mild May nights deliver planets, Flower Moon, and the last meteor shower until July

A shift in the weather pattern and a trio of astronomy events will make May a great month for stargazing, starting with a meteor shower on May 5.

Mild May nights will set the stage for a great month of stargazing with the cosmos offering a trio of astronomical sights including a planetary alignment and the last meteor shower until the dog days of summer.

The tradeoff for the warmer weather at night is a longer wait until it becomes dark enough to see stars, planets and meteors. The summer solstice is fast approaching, meaning the Northern Hemisphere is starting to experience some of the latest sunsets of the entire year. By the end of May, sunset won't occur until around 9 p.m., local time, in cities such as Indianapolis, Seattle, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City.

Here are the top astronomy events in May to mark on your calendar:

Eta Aquarid meteor shower: May 5-6

Just two weeks after the Lyrids lit up the night sky, the Eta Aquarid meteor shower will peak on the night of May 5 into the morning of May 6 around the globe. This is the best meteor shower of the entire year south of the equator where 40 to 60 meteors per hour can be seen, while onlookers north of the equator may count up to 30 per hour.

The Eta Aquarids is also the last major meteor shower on the calendar until the end of July when two peak simultaneously.

Flower Moon: May 12-13

The full moon will rise one week after the Eta Aquarids, a lunar event linked to the many changes associated with spring.

May's full moon is called the Flower Moon because plants and flowers are in full bloom during this part of spring across North America. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name can be traced back hundreds of years to the Algonquin and Ojibwe peoples.

A photo showering the landscape of "flowers in front of the moon and under the moon" at Yudu Park in The Yanhu District of Yuncheng City, North China's Shanxi Province. (Photo credit should read Yan Xin / Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Other nicknames for May's full moon include the Frog Moon, the Egg Laying Moon and the Planting Moon.

Moon, Venus and Saturn align: May 23

A planetary alignment will appear in the early morning sky just before the start of Memorial Day weekend with the crescent moon serving as the centerpiece.

About an hour before sunrise on Friday, May 23, the moon will glow between Venus and Saturn in the eastern sky. All three objects will be bright enough to see without a telescope, although Venus will shine much brighter than Saturn.

An encore will unfold the following morning, but instead of the moon appearing between the planets, it will be at the bottom of the alignment just to the left of Venus.