'Mechanical issue' causes NASA research jet to perform gear-up landing

Sparks, fire and smoke spew from the back of the plane as it comes to a stop, the video shows.

Flames and smoke followed a NASA research jet during a gear-up landing on Jan. 27 at Ellington Field in Houston. The WB-57F aircraft experienced a mechanical failure. Both crew members on board were not injured.

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- A NASA research jet performed a gear-up landing at Houston's Joint Reserve Base Ellington after suffering a "mechanical issue," according to NASA officials.

Uncorroborated video of the Tuesday landing posted online shows the plane, a WB-57 research aircraft, coming in low toward the runway, touching down with the belly of its fuselage.

NASA Press Secretary Bethany Stevens said in a statement that the gear-up landing was the result of an unspecified "mechanical issue."

A NASA research jet performed a gear-up landing at Houston's Joint Reserve Base Ellington on Tuesday. File (Photo Credit: Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI | License Photo)

"Response to the incident is ongoing, and all crew are safe at this time," she said.

"As with any incident, a thorough investigation will be conducted by NASA into the cause. NASA will transparently update the public as we gather more information."

The incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. CST Tuesday on Runway 17R-35L, according to Houston Airports, the Texas city's Department of Aviation.

The WB-57 high-altitude research plane is a mid-wing, long-range aircraft based near the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.

According to NASA, three of the jets operate out of Ellington Field, and can fly in excess of 63,000 feet above sea level. It can also fly for about 6 1/2 hours with a range of about 2,500 miles.

A pilot and a sensor equipment operator generally crew the aircraft during flights.