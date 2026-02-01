Storm to bring new stripe of snow for southern Virginia, North Carolina

The lingering cold across the East is setting the stage for another wave of snow for some areas of the southern United States this week.

Copied

Snow and a wintry mix spread across Kentucky on Tuesday, Feb. 3, creating hazardous travel as thick flakes fell while a zoo captured southern white rhinos reacting to the snowfall in their enclosure.

The new storm that brought fresh snow to parts of Kentucky and Tennessee earlier this week will bring a small amount of snow and slippery travel to parts of North Carolina and southern Virginia into early Thursday. Other states that have been in a deep chill will finally get a little relief.

Recent storms in the second half of January have brought a significant dose of snow and ice to not only the northern tier of the country, but also the southern United States. The cross-country snow and ice storm during the last full weekend in January brought enough ice to cause widespread, days-long power outages in Mississippi and Tennessee. In the final days of January, a bomb cyclone brought over a foot of snow to parts of North Carolina.

"A storm moving into the cold air is expected to move east towards the Atlantic coast later Wednesday night, bringing a quick-hitting bout of snow," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Unlike the last few storms that passed through the region, this one is not forecast to strengthen rapidly, which will generally keep snowfall totals on the lower end than recent ones.

Rain falling over part of North Carolina will transition to a bit of snow on Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Cities such as Nashville and Raleigh could have high temperatures near 50 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday. Nashville has been mostly in the 30s each afternoon for the last 10 days, with low temperatures in the teens and 20s during this time.

"The warmer air, in addition to the rain, should help to melt the snow across the southern Appalachians and Carolinas," Roys said.

This map shows the snow depth across the southeastern United States as of early in the morning on Sunday, February 1.

Behind the storm, yet another wave of cold air is expected to push into the Ohio Valley and the Southeast. This is expected to bring high temperatures back to near-freezing levels and low temperatures back into the teens and 20s.

Temperatures dipping back below freezing will give the opportunity for any lingering wet or slushy areas to refreeze and turn icy, even late into the week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.