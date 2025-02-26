2 eclipses coming to the US, Canada in March

Get your eclipse glasses ready as another solar eclipse is about to unfold over part of the United States and Canada. Plus, the first total lunar eclipse since 2022 will cause the moon to turn red over North America.

Copied

The Blue Ghost Lunar Lander traveled to the moon and captured stunning images of the natural satellite’s far side. The private U.S. spacecraft is expected to attempt landing on the moon on March 2.

A planetary parade has been the highlight of the night sky through the first two months of 2025, but a pair of eclipses will soon take center stage, including a solar eclipse visible across parts of the United States and Canada.

March 13-14: Total lunar eclipse

The first total lunar eclipse since 2022 will cause the moon to turn red on the night of March 13-14 during one of the top astronomy events of the year. This event, caused when the sun, Earth and moon align, is the first of two in 2025, although it will be the only lunar eclipse visible across the United States and Canada.

Many people will need to lose some sleep to witness the spectacle, as the total eclipse will unfold between 2:26 a.m. EDT and 3:31 a.m. EDT. Even if it is partly to mostly cloudy, just a few breaks in the clouds will be needed over the course of the 65-minute event to catch a glimpse of the eclipsed moon.

This type of eclipse is sometimes referred to as a Blood Moon, as the moon often turns red during the height of the eclipse. The color can be traced back to Earth as light passing through the planet's atmosphere is distorted, shifting to orange or red before being cast on the moon.

This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Click here for more details and viewing tips for the upcoming total lunar eclipse.

March 20: Spring equinox

Winter will change to spring across the Northern Hemisphere at 5:01 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 20, the precise moment of the equinox.

The equinox is when the sun's most direct rays are over the equator, resulting in about 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of nighttime around the entire globe.

Following the March equinox, days will be longer than nights across the Northern Hemisphere. Additionally, the intensity of the sunlight will increase, which could make it dangerously hot inside vehicles, even when the air temperature is as low as 60 degrees. The stronger sunlight also makes it more difficult for snow to accumulate and stick around on the ground for more than a few days.

March 29: Partial solar eclipse

Eclipses always come in groups, and the total lunar eclipse earlier in March will be followed up by a partial solar eclipse as the month draws to a close.

The partial solar eclipse will be nothing like the total solar eclipse that captivated millions last April, but people across the northeastern U.S. and eastern Canada who still have eclipse glasses around can put them to use once again to see the eclipse on the morning of March 29.

The moon moves across the sun during a solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Millions should be able to see the event using proper eye protection, as long as cloudy conditions do not obscure the sky. Eclipse glasses purchased in 2023 or 2024 should still be safe to use as long as they are not scratched or damaged. Looking at the eclipse without proper eye protection can lead to permanent eye damage.

In New York City, around 22% of the sun will be blocked by the moon. In Boston, around 43% of the sun will be covered, and in Quebec, over 72% of the sun will be hidden by the moon.

The partial eclipse will also be visible across Europe and northwestern Africa.