Jupiter to dazzle as it reaches opposition this weekend

Jupiter will be visible all night along -- no telescope required. However, stargazers who have a telescope or pair of binoculars can also catch a glimpse of its four largest moons.

The gas giant Jupiter will reach opposition on the night of Dec. 7. The gas giant will continue to shine bright for the remainder of the month. Catch our solar system’s largest planet at its best!

The biggest planet in the solar system will be on display in the December sky as it shines brighter than it has all year.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, Jupiter will reach opposition, the point in its orbit when it appears in the exact opposite part of the sky than the sun. This is also around the time when the planet is closest to the Earth, making it appear particularly bright.

An image of what Jupiter and its four largest moons look like through a telescope. (ScienceAtNASA)

Although the event takes place during the first full weekend of December, any night throughout the month with favorable weather will be good for viewing the planet as it will remain incredibly bright into the start of the new year.

The next time Jupiter appears this bright will not be until January of 2026.

Next week, look for one of the best meteor showers of the year. The Geminid meteor shower peaks on the night of Thursday, Dec. 12, into the early hours of Friday, Dec. 13. Most years, it boasts up to 120 meteors per hour; however, a nearly full moon will outshine many of the dimmer meteors.