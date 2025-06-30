Japan launches third rocket to measure climate change

A Falcon 9 with Dragon Spacecraft carrying NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Mission lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, in partnership with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency in March. (File photo by Pat Benic/UPI)

June 29 (UPI) -- A Japanese company has launched a rocket designed to monitor sea temperature and greenhouse gases as part of its overall mission to study the effects of climate change on the atmosphere.

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Company launched its 50th and final H-2A rocket mission, sending the GOSAT-GW into orbit from the Yoshinobu Launch Complex at the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan on Sunday.

This is the third GOSAT mission to study the effects of climate change on ocean temperatures and fossil fuel and other greenhouse gases and their effect on the planet's ecosystems.

The Sunday mission joins the previous flights already in orbit, GCOM-W2, which launched in 2012, known as "SHIZIKU," and GOSAT-1, known as "IBUKI," which was deployed in 2009.

Among other instruments, GOSAT-GW is carrying a spectrometer named TANSO to aid in measuring the effects of greenhouse-related climate change.

"The obtained data will be used to monitor water vapor profiles, sea ice, and soil water content," the GOSAT website said.

Other instruments will monitor sunlight reflection during daylight hours and target and other large emission sources such as power loans and oil and gas facilities.