Historic Leonid meteor shower to peak in weekend sky

The Leonid meteor shower has previously erupted into spectacular meteor storms, but stargazers should temper their expectations as it peaks on Saturday night.

Most people have heard of meteor showers, when a few dozen shooting stars may dash across the night sky when the conditions are right. However, the next meteor shower on the calendar has a rich history of producing epic meteor storms that sound like science fiction rather than reality.

Leonid meteor storms

The annual Leonid meteor shower is responsible for some of the most staggering celestial spectacles in modern history. The mid-November event usually produces around 15 to 20 shooting stars per hour during its height, but this pales in comparison to its full potential.

Outbursts are rare, with the most impressive shows being documented in 1833, 1866 and 1966.

"Rates were as high as thousands of meteors per minute during a 15-minute span on the morning of November 17, 1966. That night, Leonid meteors did, briefly, fall like rain," EarthSky explained on its website.

Two illustrations depicting the 1833 Leonid meteor storm. (Left image/Edmund Weiß, Right image/Adolf Vollmy)

Smaller storms have occurred as recently as 2001, but another showing of the Leonids boasting thousands of meteors per hour is not expected again for many years. However, in 2034, astronomers say rates could approach 500 per hour.

Leonid meteor shower in 2024

A more typical showing of the Leonids is predicted this year when it peaks the night of Saturday, Nov. 16, into the early hours of Sunday, Nov. 17. Experts say up to 20 shooting stars an hour may be visible.

Shooting stars raining down on Earth during a meteor shower. (Getty Images/m-gucci)

One challenge to viewing the Leonids this year will be the nearly full moon glowing in the sky the same night as the meteor shower. Bright moonlight can make it more difficult to watch the event.

For the highest chance of spotting some meteors on Saturday night, experts recommend focusing on darker areas of the sky where the moon is out of your field of view. Looking at the moon or other light sources can impact your night vision.

The next meteor shower is the Geminids, which will occur on Thursday, Dec. 12, into Friday, Dec. 13.