Emergency declarations have been approved in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi as Sally, the seventh hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, inches closer to the Gulf Coast.

As the storm's forward speed has slowed, the amount of precipitation it's packing has escalated, causing forecasters to raise rainfall projections.

Wildfires in western US could cause $130 billion to $150 billion in losses

The 2020 wildfire season has already been the most destructive on record, and this estimate, comparable to "what we might see for a Category 4 or 5 hurricane," factors in what may yet still come.