Asteroid burns up in Earth’s atmosphere over Philippines

A roughly 1-meter (3-foot) asteroid burned up in Earth’s atmosphere over the Philippines near Luzon Island early Wednesday afternoon, according to NASA.

Copied

A roughly 1-meter asteroid is set to strike Earth's atmosphere over the Philippines near Luzon Island on Wednesday. The fireball may be hard to see due to Typhoon Yagi, the European Space Agency said. (Photo caption: ESA via CNN Newsource)

Editor's note: Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more

(CNN) — A roughly 1-meter (3-foot) asteroid burned up in Earth’s atmosphere over the Philippines near Luzon Island early Wednesday afternoon, according to NASA. The European Space Agency estimated the impact occurred at 12:39 p.m. ET (4:39 p.m. UTC).

The Catalina Sky Survey discovered the object, initially called CAQTDL2 but now named 2024 RW1, this morning. Asteroids around 1 meter in size are estimated to hit Earth about every two weeks, according to the space agency, though they are very rarely spotted before making impact with the planet.

BIG NEWS! CSS observer Jacqueline Fazekas has just discovered a small meteoroid that will harmlessly impact with Earth's atmosphere in about 8 hours over the Western Pacific. The object (called CAQTDL2) is small, a few feet in diameter. Attached are the discovery images. pic.twitter.com/js7qHNiZq0 — Catalina Sky Survey (@catalina_sky) September 4, 2024

“This is just the ninth asteroid that humankind has ever spotted before impact,” ESA tweeted.

The object was harmless as it was small enough to burn up in the atmosphere upon entry. Sky-gazers in the area posted video on social media that captured a spectacular fireball.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.