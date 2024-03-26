The New York Yankees announced it will push back its MLB game on April 8 because of the solar eclipse taking place that day.
The home game against the Miami Marlins was originally scheduled to start at 2.05 p.m. EDT. but now has been pushed back four hours to 6.05 p.m. EDT.
When will the eclipse start in New York City?
The sun rises next to the Statue of Liberty during an annular eclipse on June 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
April's solar eclipse will last for over two hours in New York City, beginning at 2:10 p.m. EDT and ending at 4:36 p.m. EDT. The best time to look will be at 3:25 p.m. EDT, when 91% of the sun will be blocked out by the moon.
Fans will still be able to enter the ground from 3 p.m. EDT, with the first 15,000 fans in attendance receiving a free Yankees solar eclipse T-shirt.
During the Great American Eclipse of 2017, zoo animals acting strangely took researchers by surprise — the giraffes gathered and broke into a gallop, the Galápagos tortoises began to mate, and the gorillas started to get ready for bed.
These odd behaviors were just a few of several anomalies that scientists stationed at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, observed during the historic solar event spanning the United States, according to a March 2020 report.
Claire Wagner, 3, feeds a giraffe at the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. During the last total solar eclipse in 2017, male giraffes at a South Carolina zoo began to gallop. Researchers will be watching to see if the giraffes in Fort Worth show similar behavior during April's total eclipse. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
“It was kind of amazing and mind-blowing,” said lead study author Dr. Adam Hartstone-Rose, professor of biological sciences at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. Animal keepers at the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere also documented giraffes galloping during the brief moments in 2017 when the sky darkened in the middle of the day.
The Little Rock Zoo is yet another stop on AccuWeather reporter Bill Wadell's path of totality road trip where he caught up with Veterinarian Dr. Sara Stoneburg to see how some animals may react to the eclipse and why most animals won’t be phased by the darkness.
(Photo credit: Norman Zeb/Getty Images)
Looking at the solar eclipse can severely injure unprotected eyes. Even just a few moments of exposure can harm them; 30-60 seconds is enough to cause permanent damage.
Think of the eye like a camera. Light enters through the lens and then travels to the retina. Light focuses on the retina like film in a camera. Too much light can burn the retina. Because the retina doesn't have pain sensors, you may not even realize this danger until it's too late.
You need eclipse glasses to safely watch the solar eclipse. Even a few short moments of looking at the sun without eye protection can cause permanent damage.
Symptoms of damaged eyes include distorted vision, changes in color vision and blind spots. If you suspect you have damage to your eyes, visit your optometrist for a check-up.
AccuWeather reporter Bill Wadell is taking a 'path of totality road trip' across the United States as he zeroes in on his eclipse viewing destination. He is part of AccuWeather's team coverage of the incredible astronomical event.
Bill's first stop? The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where more than 40-thousand people from 48 different states will pack into the speedway to talk to IndyCar series drivers and witness the eclipse.
A dog is given protective glasses by its owner prior to the solar eclipse in Regent's Park in London, Friday, March 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Eclipse glasses are the most popular way to safely look at the sun, as they use specially designed solar filters that can be worn with ease.
“Eclipse glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the sun,” NASA explained. The solar filters used in eclipse glasses are thousands of times darker than normal sunglasses.
As the big day draws near, experts say dangerous fakes have infiltrated the market as consumers rush to buy glasses.
The international standard for solar filters and eclipse glasses is ISO 12312-2, and solar filters with this code printed on them should be safe to use. Still, experts urge onlookers to use caution, as scammers have begun faking ISO certifications.
Real eclipse glasses should not allow the wearer to see anything on a sunny day except possibly the sun’s reflection off a shiny surface or a puddle, which should appear very faint.
A total solar eclipse can change the weather and cause animals to behave in unusual ways, but one of the most mesmerizing sights is a phenomenon known as shadow bands. “Shadow bands are thin, wavy lines of alternating light and dark that can be seen moving and undulating in parallel on plain-colored surfaces immediately before and after a total solar eclipse,” NASA said. Their movement resembles snakes slithering on the ground, resulting in the nickname shadow snakes.
Shadow bands only appear about 60 seconds before totality and the 60 seconds immediately following totality. Additionally, they do not appear during every eclipse, so spectators will need luck to see them on April 8.
Being in the right place at the right time is crucial for seeing a total solar eclipse, especially in San Antonio, where some areas will experience totality while the rest of the city will only get a partial solar eclipse. People in the city’s center will only see a partial solar eclipse, along with areas south and east of downtown. This will be a completely different experience compared to people north and west of downtown San Antonio, where the total solar eclipse will be visible.
A map showing the path of totality for the upcoming solar eclipse. San Antonio is right on the edge of the path, with most of the city expected to see a partial solar eclipse. (NASA)
Everyone planning a trip to the path of totality should double-check to ensure they will be in the path, as folks who miss this event will have to wait 20 years for the next opportunity to see a total solar eclipse from the contiguous United States.
Southern Illinois will be one of the most popular places in the country on April 8 as skywatchers gather at the “eclipse crossroads of America,” the nickname for Carbondale, Illinois. The city was in the path of the 2017 eclipse, and will once again see a total solar eclipse this year. “We have a whole, long weekend of events lined up,” Eva Fisher, Public Relations Officer for the City of Carbondale, told AccuWeather. Fisher said the entire weekend will be packed with concerts, expos, and workshops, capped off by the main event on April 8. Watch the full interview below:
Carbondale, Illinois, was under the path of totality during the Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017. Today, the city prepares to enjoy yet another total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
This photo shows the three APEP sounding rockets and the support team after successful assembly. The team lead, Aroh Barjatya, is at the top center, standing next to the guardrails on the second floor. (NASA/Berit Bland)
The alignment of the sun, moon and Earth presents a rare opportunity for scientists to study the planet’s atmosphere and how it changes during the event. During October’s “ring of fire” solar eclipse across the western United States, NASA launched rockets from New Mexico and aims to conduct similar launches on April 8. “Rockets will launch at three different times: 45 minutes before, during, and 45 minutes after the peak local eclipse,” NASA explained, adding that the rockets would launch from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.
The goal is to collect important data about the Earth’s ionosphere, a region between 55 and 310 miles above the planet’s surface that is crucial for communications. “Understanding the ionosphere and developing models to help us predict disturbances is crucial to making sure our increasingly communication-dependent world operates smoothly,” NASA said.
A total solar eclipse can have unusual effects on animals, the environment and the weather, but the abrupt change in lighting can play tricks on your eyes. “There’s this thing that happens in the eye as we transition from day to nighttime called dark adaptation, but it takes about 20 to 30 minutes,” Dr. Nicole Bajic, an ophthalmologist at the Cleveland Clinic, told AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach. During a total eclipse, day turns to night in a matter of minutes, too fast for the human eye to adjust. The result is the Purkinje Effect.
Reds and green will appear much differently during a total solar eclipse than any other day, as demonstrated by AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach. (AccuWeather)
Reds may look dark or dim, while greens and blues will be more pronounced. “If you have a lot of people around you, if you’re making this a group activity, you could have some people wear red, some people wear blues and greens,” Dr. Bajic added. Click here to learn more about the Purkinje Effect.
The countdown is on and in a few days, millions of people from Mexico to Canada will see a celestial spectacle unlike any other, but forecasters warn clouds could dash the hopes of onlookers in part of North America.
AccuWeather's latest total solar eclipse cloud forecast is looking promising for some but concerning for others, AccuWeather lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok said. "Most places in the vicinity of the path of totality will have to deal with some level of clouds, whether high or low."
Click here to see AccuWeather's total solar eclipse cloud forecast, updated daily through April 8th!
People wearing protective eye glasses watch the solar eclipse at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
April’s total solar eclipse could be one of the most viewed astronomical events of its kind in recent history. Roughly 44 million people live in the path of totality, with millions more expected to travel to the path in hopes of seeing the eclipse. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is the biggest population center in the path of totality, an area that more than 7 million people call home. “For North Americans, there’s arguably never been a more populated and accessible path of totality,” SPACE.com said on its website.
Despite the impressive numbers, it will be a far cry from the most-viewed eclipse in history. On July 22, 2009, a total solar eclipse spanned parts of India and China with an estimated population of over 420 million people living in the path, according to SPACE.com, roughly ten times that of the upcoming eclipse of April 8.
A plane flies in front of a partial solar eclipse at the Tianfu Square on January 15, 2010, in Chengdu of Sichuan Province, China. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)
Major travel hubs from San Antonio through Cleveland are gearing up for a surge of eclipse travelers, and not just on the roads. The FAA issued a notice that warned of possible eclipse-induced impacts on air travel at airports in and near the path of totality, which in the United States extends from Texas to Maine. “There may be a higher traffic volume than normal anticipated at airports along the path of the eclipse. Traffic should anticipate delays during peak traffic periods,” the FAA explained on its website. The busiest travel times are anticipated between April 7 and April 10.
A select few flights plan to take off at just the right time so passengers can see the eclipse from the air. This unique experience will send spectators above potential cloudy conditions. However, the flight needs to take off on time as any delay could keep the plane on the ground as the moon’s shadow passes overhead.
By this point, you’ve probably heard that you need special eclipse glasses, but depending on how you’re planning to watch the eclipse, there may be more you need to know.
Eclipse glasses will be a hot commodity on April 8 as using the specially-designed solar filter is the only safe way to look at the sun directly, and the clock is ticking for last-minute shoppers. American Paper Optics is the largest supplier of eclipse glasses in the United States and still has glasses in stock, but shoppers need to place an order before Thursday, April 4, to have them delivered before April 8. Other online realtors are facing a similar delivery deadline. Shoppers may also be able to find glasses available at local stores, libraries and eclipse-themed events, although availability may be limited.
In this Aug. 16, 2011 photo, tourists look at Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, Canada. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Katherine Wilson and her family have been planning a trip to Niagara Falls for more than a year with hopes of seeing the breathtaking solar eclipse on April 8. The popular tourist destination is a great spot for eclipse viewing, where the moon will block out the sun for 3 minutes and 30 seconds with the thundering, world-famous waterfall nearby. Then, everything changed when the hotel emailed her, explaining that their reservation had been canceled.
“We presume that they cancelled a bunch of the lower-cost reservations and flipped them to make more money, whether or not that’s true, they’re not telling us,” Wilson told CTV News Toronto. She added that their initial reservation was around $100 per night, but last-minute reservations in Niagara Falls have inflated to more than $1,000 per night. “We feel like we had the foresight to book way in advance for the eclipse, and we shouldn’t be punished for that,” Wilson added. According to CTV News, the hotel explained the reservation was canceled due to a large group extending their stay through April 8. Anyone who has made hotel reservations for the eclipse is encouraged to confirm the status of their plans before arriving at their destination.
A celestial sprint is about to take place with a dash of darkness that will create a brief but unparalleled sight for millions on April 8. During a total solar eclipse when the moon is between the Earth and the sun, the moon’s shadow is cast on the planet below. Its dark inner shadow, called the umbra, is responsible for the total eclipse and will race across North America, starting in Mexico and sweeping across parts of the United States and Canada.
“The umbra is over land for just 1 hour and 40 minutes before moving into the north Atlantic,” NASA explained. To traverse such a large distance in a short time, the shadow of the moon will move faster than the speed of sound. In Mexico, the shadow will be moving across the land at around 1,500 mph, but it will accelerate as it shifts over the U.S., exceeding speeds of 2,000 mph by the time it reaches Ohio. Watch the animation below to see how fast the moon’s shadow will move on April 8:
This is a sign in downtown Erie, Pa., on Friday, March 22, 2024, heralding the upcoming total solar eclipse that Erie will experience, with a little luck from the weather, on April 8. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
On any given day, Erie, Pennsylvania, is the fifth-largest city in the state in terms of population, with around 93,500 residents. But April 8 won’t be a typical day. An estimated 250,000 people are expected to travel to the city as it will be one of the few places in Pennsylvania where the total solar eclipse will be visible. The sudden surge in eclipse travelers will catapult Erie past Pittsburgh to be one of the most populated cities in the state, second only behind Philadelphia, which has a population of around 1.5 million.
“We are going to try to put cars everywhere possible on the roadways,” Pennsylvania State Police Troop E Commander Capt. Kirk Reese told Pittsburgh-based news station KDKA. “And not only interstates because we know as soon as the interstates get jammed, everybody’s electronic device will send them to a secondary roadway.” Travelers should pack their patience on eclipse day, especially after the event is over, as millions of people across the country hit the roads at the same time. Not only will there be elevated congestion immediately following totality, but there will be a higher chance of accidents due to the sudden surge of vehicles on roads in and near the path of totality.
The southeastern corner of Oklahoma will plunge into darkness during the total solar eclipse, and although only a small portion of the state is in the path of totality, officials aren’t taking any chances. Three weeks before the eclipse, Oklahoma announced that it will deploy the National Guard on April 8. “McCurtain County Emergency Management requested our support because they expect up to 100,000 additional people visiting their communities to watch the eclipse,” said Lt. Col. Jabonn Flurry, 63rd CST commander. “This influx of visitors has the potential to overtax local resources.”
In this composite photo, the penumbra of the sun is seen behind the moon as the moon moves across its path from upper right to lower left during a partial solar eclipse in Oklahoma City, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma City is located outside of the path of totality and will only experience a partial solar eclipse, but in the far southeastern corner of the state, onlookers will be bathed in the moon’s shadow for up to 4 minutes and 20 seconds, as long as cloud-free weather prevails.
The next total solar eclipse crossing North America takes place on April 8, 2024. A few towns in Southern Illinois were within the path of totality in 2017 and will be again this year.
Crowds packed into the small town of Carbondale, located in southern Illinois, on Aug. 21, 2017, to see the Great American Eclipse. Now, the town is making final preparations for another total solar eclipse just seven years later, on Monday, April 8. “We’re normally closed on Mondays, but due to the eclipse, we decided to open up,” Marilynn Martin, an owner of a restaurant in Carbondale, told AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor. “It puts Carbondale on the map.”
The area where the paths of the 2017 and 2024 eclipses intersect has been nicknamed “the cross.” AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach plans on being in this area for the upcoming eclipse as he was in the same area in 2017 when he witnessed the Great American Eclipse.
The moon partially blocks out the sun as a solar eclipse is seen through the clouds over the Gateway Arch Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in St. Louis. The Gateway Arch was just a few miles outside of the path of totality. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
The sun, moon and Earth will perfectly align on April 8 to create a spectacle unlike any other in nature: a total solar eclipse. However, you need to be in the right place at the right time for a chance to see it, or you risk missing the astronomical event of the decade.
To see the eclipse, you need to be in a narrow area known as the path of totality, which will cover part of Mexico, a swath of the United States from Texas to Maine as well as parts of Atlantic Canada. Anyone who is outside of this path will only see a partial solar eclipse, weather permitting. Because of the precise nature of the event, spectators should triple-check to make sure their viewing site is located inside the path of totality. Even being outside the path by a few miles can be the difference between a partial solar eclipse and a jaw-dropping total solar eclipse.
A map showing the path of totality where a total solar eclipse will be visible on April 8, 2024. (NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)
NASA created a high-resolution map of the event to help people determine where to travel to see the event on April 8. After 2024, the next total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. will not be until 2044.
