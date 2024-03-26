The New York Yankees announced it will push back its MLB game on April 8 because of the solar eclipse taking place that day.

The home game against the Miami Marlins was originally scheduled to start at 2.05 p.m. EDT. but now has been pushed back four hours to 6.05 p.m. EDT.

When will the eclipse start in New York City?

The sun rises next to the Statue of Liberty during an annular eclipse on June 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

April's solar eclipse will last for over two hours in New York City, beginning at 2:10 p.m. EDT and ending at 4:36 p.m. EDT. The best time to look will be at 3:25 p.m. EDT, when 91% of the sun will be blocked out by the moon.

Fans will still be able to enter the ground from 3 p.m. EDT, with the first 15,000 fans in attendance receiving a free Yankees solar eclipse T-shirt.