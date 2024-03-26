This is a sign in downtown Erie, Pa., on Friday, March 22, 2024, heralding the upcoming total solar eclipse that Erie will experience, with a little luck from the weather, on April 8. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

On any given day, Erie, Pennsylvania, is the fifth-largest city in the state in terms of population, with around 93,500 residents. But April 8 won’t be a typical day. An estimated 250,000 people are expected to travel to the city as it will be one of the few places in Pennsylvania where the total solar eclipse will be visible. The sudden surge in eclipse travelers will catapult Erie past Pittsburgh to be one of the most populated cities in the state, second only behind Philadelphia, which has a population of around 1.5 million.

“We are going to try to put cars everywhere possible on the roadways,” Pennsylvania State Police Troop E Commander Capt. Kirk Reese told Pittsburgh-based news station KDKA. “And not only interstates because we know as soon as the interstates get jammed, everybody’s electronic device will send them to a secondary roadway.” Travelers should pack their patience on eclipse day, especially after the event is over, as millions of people across the country hit the roads at the same time. Not only will there be elevated congestion immediately following totality, but there will be a higher chance of accidents due to the sudden surge of vehicles on roads in and near the path of totality.