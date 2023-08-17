Yet another burst of severe thunderstorms to rip across the Northeast

“The Northeast has become a hotbed for tornado activity in recent weeks and there is at least some risk for a quick spin-up twister once again in parts of New England during the day on Friday,” one AccuWeather expert said.

Locally severe weather will erupt across from the Great Lakes to the northeastern United States through late this week as a cool front sweeps through the region, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.

As a massive dome of heat sets up over the Great Plains and Mississippi Valley in the coming days, bursts of cool air from central Canada will drop across the northeastern corner of the U.S. The waves of cool air will help to trim back temperatures and humidity in the region. Showers and thunderstorms that will be triggered along the leading edge of cool air will signal the changes.

"Yet another round of drenching and gusty thunderstorms are in store across the Northeast Thursday night and Friday as a powerful cool front sweeps through the region," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Some of the strongest storms will pack damaging wind gusts and hail.

Into Thursday evening, some of the strongest storms will focus on southeastern Michigan, including the Detroit metro area. The Toledo, Ohio, area is also at risk for severe weather into Thursday evening.

Later Thursday night, many of the storms will fall short of severe levels. However, incidents of gusty winds, lightning, thunder and torrential downpours are likely as the storms shift from eastern Ohio and southern Ontario to the western and central parts of Pennsylvania and New York state.

The storms will ramp up in intensity on Friday in New England due to daytime heating ahead of the cool front.

"With an abundance of moisture in place ahead of the approaching front into Friday evening, the risk of flash flooding will increase in many of the same places that have been hit with repeated rounds of heavy rain this summer," Buckingham said.

Since June 1, many locations over the central Appalachians and New England have received one-and-a-half to two times their historical average rainfall. Much of that rain fell over a few weeks during the middle of the summer and triggered deadly or damaging flash flooding in some communities.

Along with the potential for storms with flooding downpours, high winds and hail, a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

"The Northeast has become a hotbed for tornado activity in recent weeks, and there is at least some risk for a quick spin-up twister once again in parts of New England during the day on Friday," Buckingham said.

There have been close to a dozen reports of tornadoes from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts since the start of August.

The risk of thunderstorms on Friday will be limited to the morning hours in New York City and Philadelphia. Any thunderstorm that passes through the Washington, D.C., area will likely move through late Thursday night and depart by Friday.

Thunderstorms around Boston and eastern New England during the daylight hours on Friday will swing offshore at night.

After a cooler and less humid Saturday, warmth and humidity levels will begin to climb in the region later this weekend.

Wildfire smoke from blazes in Canada may cause the sky to appear to be hazy at times this weekend.

