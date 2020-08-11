Tropical Storm Josephine on cusp of forming in Atlantic

There is a chance the budding storm goes on to strengthen into the Atlantic's next hurricane, but beyond a small window for development, the system will face hurdles.

New study shows best and worst face masks to guard against coronavirus

A team of scientists analyzed more than a dozen of the most commonly-worn mask types and some of the masks, they concluded, are actually worse than wearing no mask at all.

Why meteorologists hold their breath when a volcano erupts in the tropics

The Mount Sinabung eruption this week jettisoned ash and debris 3 miles into the atmosphere, coming dangerously close to a height above which the ash cloud could have caused global repercussions.