Tornado Alley may roar to life early next week as a powerful storm shifts into the Plains and Midwest

A powerful storm that is bringing a late-season round of rain and snow to California will increase the risk for severe thunderstorms across a wide swath of the central United States early next week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the severe weather threat includes the potential for tornadoes, large hail, powerful wind gusts and flooding rainfall.

Temperatures will soar to near-record highs this weekend across the Plains ahead of the approaching storm early next week. The combination of warmth, increasing humidity and jet stream energy will trigger explosive thunderstorm development across the Great Plains beginning late Monday.

“Supported by an influx of Gulf moisture, Monday’s severe threat will bring the risk of tornadoes, hail, flooding rainfall and damaging winds to the Plains,” AccuWeather meteorologist Alexander Duffus stated.

The severe thunderstorm risk could be further elevated to start the week, as Monday’s risk may peak during the nighttime hours in many metropolitan areas across the Plains. “This makes the outbreak risk even more dangerous as these severe thunderstorms would occur at night when people may not see them coming or could be asleep," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski added.

To stay safe, everyone should have a NOAA weather radio that can be powered by battery along with a fully-charged cell phone with your alerts enabled and audible on your AccuWeather app.

Cities that sit squarely within the risk for severe thunderstorms includes Wichita Falls, Texas, Oklahoma City, and Wichita, Kansas.

As the storm and its trailing cold front surge eastward into the day on Tuesday, the severe weather threat zone will shift right along with it.

Spanning from the Ozarks of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri northward into the western Great Lakes and Upper Midwest, another round of potentially life-threatening thunderstorms are expected to track across the nation's midsection.

Once again, hail, damaging wind gusts and even a few tornadoes are possible in places like St. Louis, Chicago and Memphis.

As the storm draws moisture northward, a corridor of heavy rain is expected across the central and northern Plains as well as the Upper Midwest between Monday night and Tuesday night. The potential for minor flooding, fieldwork delays and travel issues are expected in places like Sioux Falls, South Dakota and surrounding rural communities.

The storm will also feature powerful wind gusts across the Plains and Midwest early next week as it sweeps through. A wide swath of 40-60 mph gusts can span from eastern Arizona through the central Plains on Monday, with a zone of 60-80 mph gusts in the mountainous terrain and adjacent High Plains of New Mexico and Texas.

By Tuesday, the zone of powerful wind gusts will shift and expand north and east across the Plains and Midwest. Some areas that could deal with severe thunderstorms Monday night across the Plains will definitely have to contend with the powerful wind gusts to follow.

The severe thunderstorm risk could continue into midweek across portions of the Midwest, perhaps focusing over the Ohio Valley. AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to keep a close eye on the evolution of this storm.

